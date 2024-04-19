West Virginia will not face $465M COVID education funds clawback after feds OK waiver, governor says

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Jan. 11, 2023. Justice announced Friday, April 192, 204, that West Virginia will not face a clawback of $465 million in COVID-19 money from the U.S. Department of Education, alleviating concerns raised by state lawmakers during the last days of the legislative session in March. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Leah Willingham, The Associated Press

Posted April 19, 2024 6:45 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 6:56 pm.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that West Virginia will not face a clawback of $465 million in COVID-19 money from the U.S. Department of Education, alleviating concerns raised by state lawmakers during the final days of the legislative session in March.

The Republican governor said in a statement that federal officials approved the state’s application for a waiver for the money, which was a portion of the more than a billion dollars in federal aid the state received to help support students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to receive the money, the state needed to keep funding education at the same or a higher level than before the pandemic. In other words, the federal money could supplement existing state investment in education but not replace it.

For federal spending packages passed in 2020 and 2021, that meant a dollar-for-dollar match. For 2022 and 2023, the federal government examined the percentage of each state’s total budget being spent on education.

Those regulations were waived for West Virginia in 2022. As lawmakers worked to finish the state budget in March at the close of the session, the state had not been approved for a waiver for 2023.

The question threw the state’s budget process into disarray and caused uncertainty in the days before the 60-day legislative session, with lawmakers saying they would pass a “skinny budget” and reconvene to address unfinished business in May, when the financial situation is clearer.

Justice said then that his office was negotiating with the federal government and that he expected a positive resolution, citing funds dedicated to school service and teacher pay raises each year since 2018 — when school employees went on strike over conditions in schools.

On Friday, he praised the federal government’s decision, and he said he was never concerned the waiver wouldn’t be approved.

“This announcement came as no surprise and was never a real issue,” Justice said.

He also said the state has dedicated money to building projects and putting teaching aides in classrooms to improve math and reading skills. The state said it spent $8,464 per K-12 pupil in 2024, compared with $7,510 during Justice’s first year as governor in 2017, according to documents submitted to the federal government.

But because state spending increased overall — from $4.9 billion in 2017 to $6.2 billion in 2023 — the percentage marked for education decreased. The key metric eliciting pause from the federal government was an 8% decrease in the education piece of the budget pie — from 51% in 2017 to 43% last year.

Justice said the state’s investment in education speaks for itself: State leaders also approved $150 million for the state’s School Building Authority in the state budget for the fiscal year starting in July.

Leah Willingham, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee
Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee

There's been widespread public concern since CityNews first reported that hundreds of GO Train workers have been denied vacation for the remainder of the year. Gregory Vaughan, a former employee and...

24m ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

6h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

6h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

4h ago

Top Stories

Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee
Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee

There's been widespread public concern since CityNews first reported that hundreds of GO Train workers have been denied vacation for the remainder of the year. Gregory Vaughan, a former employee and...

24m ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

6h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

6h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

10h ago

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.
2:10
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?

In a testimony on Parliament Hill, police speak about the violent threat facing youth involved in vehicle robberies. Xiaoli Li with what authorities suggest might help intercept more stolen cars passing through Canada's shipping ports.

23h ago

2:39
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?

Netflix reports earnings amid a crackdown on password sharing. Plus, Starbucks overhauls some of its cups and an American TikTok ban could be one step closer to reality. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:24
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging

The price of gas jumped a whopping 14 cents/litre overnight and the Premier is not happy. Shauna Hunt with the accusations of price gouging.
More Videos