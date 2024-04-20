5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

Toronto paramedic vehicle
Toronto paramedic vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 20, 2024 10:04 am.

Last Updated April 20, 2024 10:05 am.

A multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning has sent five people to hospital.

Toronto police say the accident occurred in the area of Highway 27 and Belfield Road just before 4 a.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews three people were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while another adult and a child were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators continue to look into what led up to the crash.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Another pothole blitz to take over Toronto roads on Saturday
Another pothole blitz to take over Toronto roads on Saturday

The city is set to launch another pothole repair blitz this weekend. City officials say work crews will be out on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to fix potholes on major roadways and neighbourhood...

23h ago

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's south kills at least 9 Palestinians, including 6 children
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's south kills at least 9 Palestinians, including 6 children

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah killed at least nine people, six of them children, hospital authorities said Saturday, as Israel pursued...

13m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs playoffs, cherry blossoms in Toronto
Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs playoffs, cherry blossoms in Toronto

Toronto is buzzing with Maple Leafs playoff excitement as fans hope the team can bring home the Stanley Cup this year, the first one since 1967. Amid that thrill, others will be heading to various city...

21h ago

Gate Gourmet, striking airline catering workers do not reach agreement
Gate Gourmet, striking airline catering workers do not reach agreement

Striking airline catering workers have not reached an agreement with employer Gate Gourmet, Teamsters Canada said Friday. About 800 food service staff at Toronto's Pearson airport went on strike Tuesday,...

13h ago

Top Stories

Another pothole blitz to take over Toronto roads on Saturday
Another pothole blitz to take over Toronto roads on Saturday

The city is set to launch another pothole repair blitz this weekend. City officials say work crews will be out on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to fix potholes on major roadways and neighbourhood...

23h ago

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's south kills at least 9 Palestinians, including 6 children
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's south kills at least 9 Palestinians, including 6 children

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah killed at least nine people, six of them children, hospital authorities said Saturday, as Israel pursued...

13m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs playoffs, cherry blossoms in Toronto
Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs playoffs, cherry blossoms in Toronto

Toronto is buzzing with Maple Leafs playoff excitement as fans hope the team can bring home the Stanley Cup this year, the first one since 1967. Amid that thrill, others will be heading to various city...

21h ago

Gate Gourmet, striking airline catering workers do not reach agreement
Gate Gourmet, striking airline catering workers do not reach agreement

Striking airline catering workers have not reached an agreement with employer Gate Gourmet, Teamsters Canada said Friday. About 800 food service staff at Toronto's Pearson airport went on strike Tuesday,...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera

York Regional Police have apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in violent carjackings around the GTA, with the dramatic takedown being caught on camera. Shauna Hunt with how the suspects' getaway vehicle helped lead to their arrest.

16h ago

2:24
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer

In the absence of the jury, the judge in the trial of the man accused of killing a Toronto police officer raised concerns about the Crown's changing theory of the case. Erica Natividad explains.

17h ago

2:18
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation

There are new concerns there may not be enough GO train operators to meet service increases announced by the Ford government earlier this week. Tina Yazdani reports.

17h ago

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.
More Videos