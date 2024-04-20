5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke
Posted April 20, 2024 10:04 am.
Last Updated April 20, 2024 10:05 am.
A multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning has sent five people to hospital.
Toronto police say the accident occurred in the area of Highway 27 and Belfield Road just before 4 a.m.
Paramedics tell CityNews three people were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while another adult and a child were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators continue to look into what led up to the crash.