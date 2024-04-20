Blinken will be the latest top US official to visit China in a bid to keep ties on an even keel

FILE - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends a meeting in Beijing China, April 7, 2024. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China, the State Department announced Saturday, April 20, 2024, as the rivals attempt to keep ties on an even keel despite severe differences. The trip follows Yellen's visit, a phone call this month between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and a phone call between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, Pool, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Posted April 20, 2024 2:09 pm.

Last Updated April 20, 2024 2:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China this coming week as Washington and Beijing try to keep ties on an even keel despite major differences on issues from the path to peace in the Middle East to the supply of synthetic opioids that have heightened fears over global stability.

The rivals are at odds on numerous fronts, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, Taiwan and the South China Sea, North Korea, Hong Kong, human rights and the detention of American citizens. The United States and China also are battling over trade and commerce issues, with President Joe Biden announcing new tariffs on imports of Chinese steel this past week.

The State Department said Saturday that Blinken, on his second visit to China in less than a year, will travel to Shanghai and Beijing starting Wednesday for three days of meetings with senior Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Talks between Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected, although neither side will confirm such a meeting is happening until shortly before it takes place.

The department said in a statement that Blinken would “discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues,” including the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

He will also talk about progress made in “resuming counternarcotics cooperation, military-to-military communication, artificial intelligence, and strengthening people-to-people ties” and will reaffirm how important it is for the U.S. and China to be “responsibly managing competition, even in areas where our two countries disagree,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

The trip follows a phone call this month between Biden and Xi in which they pledged to keep high-level contacts open, something they had agreed to last year at a face-to-face summit in California. Since that call, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has visited China and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has spoken by phone with his Chinese counterpart. Meetings at lower levels also have taken place.

Despite those encounters, relations are rocky. The U.S. has recently become more vocal in its calls for China to stop supporting Russia’s military-industrial sector, which Washington says has allowed Moscow to boost weapons production to support the war against Ukraine.

“We see China sharing machine tools, semiconductors, other dual-use items that have helped Russia rebuild the defense industrial base that sanctions and export controls had done so much to degrade,” Blinken said Friday. “Now, if China purports on the one hand to want good relations with Europe and other countries, it can’t on the other hand be fueling what is the biggest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War.”

Blinken also has pushed for China to take a more active stance in pressing Iran not to escalate tensions in the Middle East. He has spoken to his Chinese counterpart several times since the Israel-Hamas war began six months ago as he has sought China’s help in getting Iran to restrain proxy groups it has supported, armed and funded in the region.

That topic has taken on new urgency since direct back-and-forth attacks by Iran and Israel on each other’s soil in the past week.

Also high on the agenda for Blinken will be Taiwan and the South China Sea.

The U.S. has strongly condemned Chinese military exercises threatening Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province and vowed to reunify with the mainland by force if necessary. Successive U.S. administrations have steadily ramped up military support and sales for Taipei, much to the anger of Chinese officials.

In the South China Sea, the U.S. and others have become increasingly concerned by provocative Chinese actions in and around disputed areas. In particular, the U.S. has voiced objections to what it says are Chinese attempts to thwart legitimate activities by others in the waterway, notably the Philippines and Vietnam.

That was a major topic of concern earlier this month when Biden held a three-way summit with the prime minister of Japan and the president of the Philippines.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire
Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire

A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder of his mother-in-law in a December 2020 house fire in Brampton. Helder Vertentes-Arruda was also found guilty of one charge of attempted...

1h ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06,...

4h ago

Tim Hortons says proposed Roll Up the Rim class action suit has no merit
Tim Hortons says proposed Roll Up the Rim class action suit has no merit

Tim Hortons says there's no merit to a proposed class action lawsuit regarding emails it sent out in error to participants in its popular Roll Up the Rim promotion. LPC Avocat Inc. has launched a proposed...

3h ago

5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke
5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning has sent five people to hospital. Toronto police say the accident occurred in the area of Highway 27 and Belfield Road just before 4 a.m. Paramedics tell...

5h ago

Top Stories

Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire
Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire

A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder of his mother-in-law in a December 2020 house fire in Brampton. Helder Vertentes-Arruda was also found guilty of one charge of attempted...

1h ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06,...

4h ago

Tim Hortons says proposed Roll Up the Rim class action suit has no merit
Tim Hortons says proposed Roll Up the Rim class action suit has no merit

Tim Hortons says there's no merit to a proposed class action lawsuit regarding emails it sent out in error to participants in its popular Roll Up the Rim promotion. LPC Avocat Inc. has launched a proposed...

3h ago

5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke
5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning has sent five people to hospital. Toronto police say the accident occurred in the area of Highway 27 and Belfield Road just before 4 a.m. Paramedics tell...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera

York Regional Police have apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in violent carjackings around the GTA, with the dramatic takedown being caught on camera. Shauna Hunt with how the suspects' getaway vehicle helped lead to their arrest.

20h ago

2:24
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer

In the absence of the jury, the judge in the trial of the man accused of killing a Toronto police officer raised concerns about the Crown's changing theory of the case. Erica Natividad explains.

21h ago

2:18
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation

There are new concerns there may not be enough GO train operators to meet service increases announced by the Ford government earlier this week. Tina Yazdani reports.

22h ago

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.
More Videos