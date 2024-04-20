Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire

Peel police and fire crews responded to a blaze on Martindale Crescent in the McLaughlin Road and Williams Parkway area in December 2020.
By John Marchesan

Posted April 20, 2024 1:33 pm.

Last Updated April 20, 2024 1:37 pm.

A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder of his mother-in-law in a December 2020 house fire in Brampton.

Helder Vertentes-Arruda was also found guilty of one charge of attempted murder of his wife while acquitted of four other attempted murder charges.

First responders were called to a home on Martindale Crescent in the early morning hours of December 4, 2020, for reports of a fire. Peel police said six people lived at the home and were inside at the time of the fire. When fire crews arrived on the scene, five of the residents had made their way outside.

A 34-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries while a 71-year-old man and an 11, 9, and 4-year-old child did not suffer any physical injuries. Fire officials later discovered the body of a woman in the home, later identified as 61-year-old Maria Correia.

Police charged Helder Vertentes-Arruda with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

