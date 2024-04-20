Bulgaria seizes heroin worth nearly $8.5 million in truck heading from Iran to Western Europe

By The Associated Press

Posted April 20, 2024 8:25 am.

Last Updated April 20, 2024 8:26 am.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian customs officials say they have seized 403 kilograms (about 887 pounds) of heroin found in a truck with Turkish registration en route from Iran to Western Europe.

The heroin in 618 packages hidden inside the officially declared 156 sleeping mattresses transported in the truck. Officials valued the drug haul at 8.5 million euros (nearly $9 million).

The truck was confiscated at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint on the Turkish border, Haskovo regional prosecutor Ivan Stoyanov said on Saturday. The drugs were thought to have originated in Iran and destined for distribution in some of the 27 nations of the European Union, he said

The Turkish truck driver was detained and could face up to 20 years in jail if convicted on drug trafficking charges.

Bulgaria, which lies on a drug route from the Middle East to Western Europe, has taken massive steps in recent years to prevent drug trafficking.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee
Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee

There's been widespread public concern since CityNews first reported that hundreds of GO Train workers have been denied vacation for the remainder of the year. Gregory Vaughan, a former employee and...

14h ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

19h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

20h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

12h ago

Top Stories

Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee
Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee

There's been widespread public concern since CityNews first reported that hundreds of GO Train workers have been denied vacation for the remainder of the year. Gregory Vaughan, a former employee and...

14h ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

19h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

20h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera

York Regional Police have apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in violent carjackings around the GTA, with the dramatic takedown being caught on camera. Shauna Hunt with how the suspects' getaway vehicle helped lead to their arrest.

14h ago

2:24
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer

In the absence of the jury, the judge in the trial of the man accused of killing a Toronto police officer raised concerns about the Crown's changing theory of the case. Erica Natividad explains.

15h ago

2:18
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation

There are new concerns there may not be enough GO train operators to meet service increases announced by the Ford government earlier this week. Tina Yazdani reports.

16h ago

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

23h ago

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.
More Videos