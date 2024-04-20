Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration

Walter Gillespie poses for a photo in his apartment in Saint John, N.B. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 20, 2024 11:38 am.

Last Updated April 20, 2024 12:12 pm.

FREDERICTON — A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.

Innocence Canada, the organization that led the legal fight to exonerate Walter Gillespie and his friend Robert Mailman of their 1984 murder convictions, says Gillespie died Friday in his home in Saint John, N.B.

James Lockyer, founding director of Innocence Canada, called it sad that Gillespie, who spent 21 years in prison, died so soon after his name was cleared.

Details about the cause of death were not immediately known.

In January, New Brunswick Court of King’s Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare acquitted Gillespie and Mailman, 76, of the 1983 murder of a Saint John man and apologized for the “miscarriage of justice.”

Her ruling came after federal Justice Minister Arif Virani ordered a new trial on Dec. 22, saying evidence had surfaced that called into question “the overall fairness of the process.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06,...

1h ago

5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke
5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning has sent five people to hospital. Toronto police say the accident occurred in the area of Highway 27 and Belfield Road just before 4 a.m. Paramedics tell...

2h ago

Another pothole blitz to take over Toronto roads on Saturday
Another pothole blitz to take over Toronto roads on Saturday

The city is set to launch another pothole repair blitz this weekend. City officials say work crews will be out on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to fix potholes on major roadways and neighbourhood...
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's south kills at least 9 Palestinians in Rafah, including 6 children
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's south kills at least 9 Palestinians in Rafah, including 6 children

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah killed at least nine people, six of them children, hospital authorities said Saturday, as Israel pursued...

43m ago

Top Stories

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06,...

1h ago

5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke
5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning has sent five people to hospital. Toronto police say the accident occurred in the area of Highway 27 and Belfield Road just before 4 a.m. Paramedics tell...

2h ago

Another pothole blitz to take over Toronto roads on Saturday
Another pothole blitz to take over Toronto roads on Saturday

The city is set to launch another pothole repair blitz this weekend. City officials say work crews will be out on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to fix potholes on major roadways and neighbourhood...
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's south kills at least 9 Palestinians in Rafah, including 6 children
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's south kills at least 9 Palestinians in Rafah, including 6 children

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah killed at least nine people, six of them children, hospital authorities said Saturday, as Israel pursued...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera

York Regional Police have apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in violent carjackings around the GTA, with the dramatic takedown being caught on camera. Shauna Hunt with how the suspects' getaway vehicle helped lead to their arrest.

17h ago

2:24
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer

In the absence of the jury, the judge in the trial of the man accused of killing a Toronto police officer raised concerns about the Crown's changing theory of the case. Erica Natividad explains.

18h ago

2:18
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation

There are new concerns there may not be enough GO train operators to meet service increases announced by the Ford government earlier this week. Tina Yazdani reports.

19h ago

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.
More Videos