2nd former Arkansas officer pleads guilty to civil rights charge from violent arrest caught on video

FILE - Randal Worcester departs from the Crawford County, Ark., Justice Center in Van Buren, Ark., Aug. 22, 2022. A second former Arkansas law enforcement officer has pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of the man he repeatedly punched during a violent arrest in 2022 that was caught on video and shared widely. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 21, 2024 11:22 am.

Last Updated April 21, 2024 11:42 am.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A second former Arkansas law enforcement officer has pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a man he repeatedly punched during a violent arrest in 2022 that was caught on video and shared widely.

Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputy Levi White changed his plea during a hearing in federal court on Friday, according to court documents. White pleaded guilty to a felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law during the Aug. 21, 2022, arrest of Randal Worcester outside a convenience store.

White and another former deputy, Zackary King, were charged by federal prosecutors last year for the arrest. A bystander used a cellphone to record the arrest in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma. King on Monday pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

A third officer caught in the video, Mulberry Police Officer Thell Riddle, was not charged in the federal case. King and White were fired by the Crawford County sheriff. The video depicted King and White striking Worcester as Riddle held him down. White also slammed Worcester’s head onto the pavement.

A trial had been scheduled next month for White and King before the two changed their pleas. Sentencing hearings will be held later. White faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Police have said Worcester was being questioned for threatening a clerk at a convenience store in the nearby small town of Alma when he tackled one of the deputies and punched him in the head before the arrest. Worcester is set to go to trial in July on charges related to the arrest, including resisting arrest and second-degree battery.

Worcester filed a lawsuit in 2022 against the three officers, the city of Mulberry and Crawford County over the arrest. But that case has been put on hold while the criminal cases related to the arrest are ongoing.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after jurors began deliberations Thursday evening. Zameer...

breaking

10m ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 years old boarded an eastbound...

33m ago

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children

Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional...

47m ago

What Australia and U.K.'s grocery codes can teach us about Canada's food fight
What Australia and U.K.'s grocery codes can teach us about Canada's food fight

Progress on a Canadian grocery code of conduct has stalled as two major retailers refused to sign it, claiming it would raise prices. The code is intended to set rules for fair dealing in negotiations...

4h ago

Top Stories

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after jurors began deliberations Thursday evening. Zameer...

breaking

10m ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 years old boarded an eastbound...

33m ago

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children

Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional...

47m ago

What Australia and U.K.'s grocery codes can teach us about Canada's food fight
What Australia and U.K.'s grocery codes can teach us about Canada's food fight

Progress on a Canadian grocery code of conduct has stalled as two major retailers refused to sign it, claiming it would raise prices. The code is intended to set rules for fair dealing in negotiations...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera

York Regional Police have apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in violent carjackings around the GTA, with the dramatic takedown being caught on camera. Shauna Hunt with how the suspects' getaway vehicle helped lead to their arrest.
2:30
Business Report: New Swift album already setting records
Business Report: New Swift album already setting records

Taylor Swift's new album is already setting streaming records. Plus, Tesla recalls the Cybertruck and a halving event is coming for Bitcoin miners. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:18
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation

There are new concerns there may not be enough GO train operators to meet service increases announced by the Ford government earlier this week. Tina Yazdani reports.

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

2:26
High Park Cherry Blossoms hitting peak bloom this weekend
High Park Cherry Blossoms hitting peak bloom this weekend

The cherry trees in High Park are nearly at full bloom and thousands are expected to head to the park this weekend. Videographer Audra Brown with everything you need to know before you go.
More Videos