Ecuadorians head to polls to toughen fight against gangs behind wave of violence

FILE - Soldiers stand on armored vehicles as they patrol the streets during a national state of emergency decreed by President Daniel Noboa to confront a wave of crime, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, Jan. 11, 2024. Ecuadorians head to the polls Sunday, April 21, 2024, in a referendum touted by Noboa as a way to crack down on criminal gangs behind a spiraling wave of violence. (AP Photo/Ariel Ochoa, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 21, 2024 12:12 am.

Last Updated April 21, 2024 12:26 am.

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorians head to the polls Sunday in a referendum touted by the country’s fledgling leader as a way to crack down on criminal gangs behind a spiraling wave of violence.

The majority of 11 questions posed to voters focus on tightening security measures. Proposals include deploying the army in the fight against the gangs, loosening obstacles to extradition of accused criminals and lengthening prison sentences for convicted drug traffickers.

Ecuador, traditionally one of South America’s most peaceful countries, has been rocked in recent year by a wave of violence, much of it spilling over from neighboring Colombia, the world’s largest producer of cocaine. Last year, the country’s homicide rate shot up to 40 deaths per 100,000, one of the highest in the region.

President Daniel Noboa has rallied popular support by confronting the gangs head on. That task became more urgent in January when masked gunmen, some on orders from imprisoned drug traffickers, terrorized residents and took control of a TV station while it was live on the air in an unprecedented show of force.

Following the rampage, the 36-year-old leader decreed an “internal armed conflict,” enabling him to use emergency powers to deploy the army in pursuit of some 20 gangs now classified as “terrorists.”

The referendum seeks to extend those powers and put them on firmer legal ground.

But in recalling the law-and-order policies of El Salvador’s wildly popular President Nayib Bukele, a fellow millenial, they could also boost Noboa politically as he prepares to run for re-election next year.

Noboa, the scion of a wealthy banana exporting family, is serving the final 18 months of a presidential term left vacant when fellow conservative Guillermo Lasso resigned amid an investigation into alleged corruption by congress. He was elected following a shortened but bloody campaign that saw one of his top rivals brazenly assassinated while campaigning.

The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

DeBrusk, Swayman power Bruins over Maple Leafs in Game 1
DeBrusk, Swayman power Bruins over Maple Leafs in Game 1

Jake DeBrusk had two goals and an assist as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday. John Beecher, Brandon Carlo and Trent...

1h ago

Volunteers head out to clean up and beautify Toronto ahead of Earth Day 2024
Volunteers head out to clean up and beautify Toronto ahead of Earth Day 2024

CityNews visited several sites across Toronto to see how volunteers are beautifying the city and what type of trash they are cleaning up.

4h ago

Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire
Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire

A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder of his mother-in-law in a December 2020 house fire in Brampton. Helder Vertentes-Arruda was also found guilty of one charge of attempted...

11h ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06,...

13h ago

Top Stories

DeBrusk, Swayman power Bruins over Maple Leafs in Game 1
DeBrusk, Swayman power Bruins over Maple Leafs in Game 1

Jake DeBrusk had two goals and an assist as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday. John Beecher, Brandon Carlo and Trent...

1h ago

Volunteers head out to clean up and beautify Toronto ahead of Earth Day 2024
Volunteers head out to clean up and beautify Toronto ahead of Earth Day 2024

CityNews visited several sites across Toronto to see how volunteers are beautifying the city and what type of trash they are cleaning up.

4h ago

Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire
Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire

A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder of his mother-in-law in a December 2020 house fire in Brampton. Helder Vertentes-Arruda was also found guilty of one charge of attempted...

11h ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06,...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera

York Regional Police have apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in violent carjackings around the GTA, with the dramatic takedown being caught on camera. Shauna Hunt with how the suspects' getaway vehicle helped lead to their arrest.
2:18
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation

There are new concerns there may not be enough GO train operators to meet service increases announced by the Ford government earlier this week. Tina Yazdani reports.

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

2:26
High Park Cherry Blossoms hitting peak bloom this weekend
High Park Cherry Blossoms hitting peak bloom this weekend

The cherry trees in High Park are nearly at full bloom and thousands are expected to head to the park this weekend. Videographer Audra Brown with everything you need to know before you go.
2:39
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?

Netflix reports earnings amid a crackdown on password sharing. Plus, Starbucks overhauls some of its cups and an American TikTok ban could be one step closer to reality. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos