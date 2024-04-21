Kennedy says he loves his family ‘either way’ after relatives endorse Biden’s campaign over his

By Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Posted April 21, 2024 10:39 pm.

Last Updated April 21, 2024 10:42 pm.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Sunday acknowledged endorsements from more than a dozen of his relatives who are backing Democratic President Joe Biden, noting that he feels no ill will over the family political divide.

“Some of them don’t like the fact that I’m running,” Kennedy said of his relatives, after a comedy showcase in suburban Detroit to benefit his campaign.

Kennedy — who last year launched an independent presidential bid after first challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination — was reacting to the endorsements from his sister and other relatives last week, a move by the Biden campaign that signals how seriously the president’s team is taking a long-shot candidate using his last name’s lingering Democratic magic to siphon support from the incumbent.

In Philadelphia, Kerry Kennedy, a daughter of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, niece of former President John F. Kennedy and sister of the current presidential candidate, called Biden “my hero,” saying — without mention of her brother — that the family wanted to “make crystal clear” their support for reelecting Biden.

Biden, who keeps a bust of Robert F. Kennedy in the Oval Office, said the endorsements were “an incredible honor.”

Going on to describe family debates he said his father orchestrated among his children, Kennedy said Sunday night that the exercise showed him a respectful way to take opposing positions with people he cares about without taking it personally.

“I debated them with information and passion and not to hate each other because we disagreed with each other,” he said. “I love my family, either way.”

Kennedy — who mentioned Biden’s Oval Office RFK bust, as well as his relatives currently working both in the Biden’s administration and on his own presidential campaign — made his remarks in Michigan, where last week, the campaign secured access to the general election ballot. In front of the suburban Detroit theater ahead of the performances, several dozen protesters opposed Kennedy’s appearance, with signs aiming to align Kennedy with former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy has spoken publicly in the past about disagreeing with his family on many issues, but maintains it can be done in “friendly” ways. After a super political action committee supporting his campaign produced a TV ad during the Super Bowl that relied heavily on imagery from John F. Kennedy’s 1960 presidential run, Kennedy Jr. apologized to his relatives on the X social media platform, saying he was sorry if the spot “caused anyone in my family pain.”

“I love my family. I feel that they love me,” he said Sunday. “And I wish the same thing would happen for all of our country, where we disagree with each other without hating on each other.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

6h ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 years old boarded an eastbound...

11h ago

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children

Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional...

11h ago

Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga
Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga

A woman operating a motorcycle was taken to hospital following a collision in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call just before 2:15 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Confederation...

7h ago

Top Stories

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

6h ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 years old boarded an eastbound...

11h ago

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children

Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional...

11h ago

Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga
Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga

A woman operating a motorcycle was taken to hospital following a collision in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call just before 2:15 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Confederation...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
The ups and downs of spring continue
The ups and downs of spring continue

Double-digit temperatures will be accompanied by mixes of sun, cloud, rain and winds in the GTA in the upcoming week.

4h ago

2:39
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute

As a possible strike by TTC electrical workers looms, Caryn Ceolin with the potential impact on your Monday morning commute.

4h ago

2:33
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021

Umar Zameer and his family members burst into tears after a jury acquitted him of all charges in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup almost three years ago. Caryn Ceolin with the reaction outside the courtroom.

8h ago

2:29
Ups and downs with the weather
Ups and downs with the weather

Sun, rain, cooler temperatures and double digits are all in the forecast in the GTA for the next week, with highs of 14 and lows of one.
2:22
Below seasonal start to the weekend
Below seasonal start to the weekend

Spotty showers and cooler weather are in the forecast for the weekend in the GTA, with showers and colder temperatures back in the forecast for part of the week.
More Videos