Man facing 8 charges in alleged sexual assault at East York restaurant

Photo of Richard McFarlane
Photo of Richard McFarlane who is facing charges in an alleged sexual assault at an East York restaurant. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 21, 2024 7:33 am.

A 22-year-old man is facing charges following a sexual assault investigation.

Investigators say a man entered a restaurant in the area of Pape and Cosburn Avenues around 2 p.m. on April 8. He then allegedly sexually assaulted another person in the restaurant.

Police say he then proceeded to the women’s bathroom and sexually assaulted additional victims.

None of the victims sustained physical injuries.

Richard McFarlane of Toronto has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, three counts of forcible confinement and one count of harassment by watching and besetting.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone to contact them.

Top Stories

What Australia and U.K.'s grocery codes can teach us about Canada's food fight
What Australia and U.K.'s grocery codes can teach us about Canada's food fight

Progress on a Canadian grocery code of conduct has stalled as two major retailers refused to sign it, claiming it would raise prices. The code is intended to set rules for fair dealing in negotiations...

22m ago

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 18, mostly children
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 18, mostly children

Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 18 people, including 14 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional...

1h ago

Toronto police warn public about calls involving fraudsters posing as officers
Toronto police warn public about calls involving fraudsters posing as officers

Toronto police want to warn the public of a telephone scam where numbers from the Toronto Police Service are being "spoofed". Police say there have been several instances over the last few weeks where...

13h ago

TTC streetcars diverting on portion of Queen Street East as of Monday
TTC streetcars diverting on portion of Queen Street East as of Monday

TTC streetcars will be diverting on a section of Queen Street East starting Monday as crews do construction on the Don Valley Bridge. Streetcars on Queen Street East between Broadview Avenue and Parliament...

