Man facing 8 charges in alleged sexual assault at East York restaurant

A 22-year-old man is facing charges following a sexual assault investigation.

Investigators say a man entered a restaurant in the area of Pape and Cosburn Avenues around 2 p.m. on April 8. He then allegedly sexually assaulted another person in the restaurant.

Police say he then proceeded to the women’s bathroom and sexually assaulted additional victims.

None of the victims sustained physical injuries.

Richard McFarlane of Toronto has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, three counts of forcible confinement and one count of harassment by watching and besetting.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone to contact them.