UK lawmaker won’t run again after allegations of late night call for funds to pay off ‘bad people’

FILE - Undated handout photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative MP Mark Menzies. Menzies, A British lawmaker who allegedly used campaign funds to pay off people who were holding him hostage said on Sunday April 21, 2024 that he wouldn't seek reelection after the governing Conservative Party found his behavior fell below the standard expected of members of Parliament. (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament via AP, File)

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted April 21, 2024 1:07 pm.

Last Updated April 21, 2024 1:12 pm.

LONDON (AP) — A British lawmaker who allegedly used campaign funds to pay off people who were holding him hostage said Sunday that he wouldn’t seek reelection after the governing Conservative Party found his behavior fell below the standard expected of members of Parliament.

Mark Menzies’ downfall is the latest in a series of scandals to hit the Conservatives, undermining support for a party that has been in power for the past 14 years as it prepares for a general election later this year.

The Times of London recently reported that Menzies called a 78-year-old aide at 3 a.m. in December asking for funds to pay off “bad people” who had locked him in an apartment and were demanding money for his release. Menzies’ office manager ultimately paid 6,500 pounds ($8,100) from her personal bank account, which was reimbursed from funds donated by political backers, the newspaper said.

Menzies, who denies the allegations, has represented the seat of Fylde in northwest England since 2010.

“Due to the pressures on myself and my elderly mother, I have decided to resign from the Conservative Party and will not stand at the forthcoming general election,” he said. “This has been a very difficult week for me, and I request that my family’s privacy is respected.”

Menzies’ announcement came after the Conservatives announced the findings of an internal investigation into the matter.

The inquiry concluded that the payment had been authorized by two members of a local donors group that sits outside the Conservative Party, and therefore Menzies hadn’t misused party funds.

“However, we do believe that there has been a pattern of behavior that falls below the standards expected of MPs and individuals looking after donations to local campaign funds which lie outside the direct jurisdiction of the Conservative Party,” the party said.

The opposition Labour Party has called for a police investigation into the matter. The Conservatives said they would share information with police if they decide to investigate.

The Conservatives have been in power since 2010, but they are trailing in opinion polls amid crumbling public services, high prices that are squeezing consumers and the corrosive effect of ethics scandals.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who led the party to a landslide victory in 2019, resigned from the House of Commons after an investigation found that he deliberately misled Parliament about parties held at his Downing Street offices during lockdowns imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

Other scandals include a lawmaker who was caught looking at porn in the House of Commons, another who reportedly offered to lobby on behalf of gambling firms and another alleged to have drunkenly groped strangers at a private club in London.

But ethical questions are also being asked of opposition politicians as the country prepares for an election that must be called by the end of this year.

Conservatives accuse Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, of dodging taxes on the sale of a house sale years ago by falsely claiming it was her primary residence. Police say they are investigating. Rayner denies wrongdoing and hasn’t been suspended by her party.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

5m ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 years old boarded an eastbound...

2h ago

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children

Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional...

2h ago

What Australia and U.K.'s grocery codes can teach us about Canada's food fight
What Australia and U.K.'s grocery codes can teach us about Canada's food fight

Progress on a Canadian grocery code of conduct has stalled as two major retailers refused to sign it, claiming it would raise prices. The code is intended to set rules for fair dealing in negotiations...

6h ago

Top Stories

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

5m ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 years old boarded an eastbound...

2h ago

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children

Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional...

2h ago

What Australia and U.K.'s grocery codes can teach us about Canada's food fight
What Australia and U.K.'s grocery codes can teach us about Canada's food fight

Progress on a Canadian grocery code of conduct has stalled as two major retailers refused to sign it, claiming it would raise prices. The code is intended to set rules for fair dealing in negotiations...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera

York Regional Police have apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in violent carjackings around the GTA, with the dramatic takedown being caught on camera. Shauna Hunt with how the suspects' getaway vehicle helped lead to their arrest.
2:30
Business Report: New Swift album already setting records
Business Report: New Swift album already setting records

Taylor Swift's new album is already setting streaming records. Plus, Tesla recalls the Cybertruck and a halving event is coming for Bitcoin miners. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:18
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation

There are new concerns there may not be enough GO train operators to meet service increases announced by the Ford government earlier this week. Tina Yazdani reports.

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

2:26
High Park Cherry Blossoms hitting peak bloom this weekend
High Park Cherry Blossoms hitting peak bloom this weekend

The cherry trees in High Park are nearly at full bloom and thousands are expected to head to the park this weekend. Videographer Audra Brown with everything you need to know before you go.
More Videos