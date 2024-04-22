2nd victim dies from injuries after Texas man drove stolen semitrailer into building, officials say

FILE - Law enforcement respond after a stolen 18-wheeler crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety office on US-290 in Brenham, Texas, April 12, 2024. Cheryl Turner, 63, of Brenham was identified Monday, April 22, as the second victim to die as a result of the April 12 crash, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. Last week, Bobby Huff, 78, was identified by DPS as the first deceased victim. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)

By Acacia Coronado, The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 6:52 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 6:56 pm.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A second person has died after a Texas semitrailer driver this month plowed a stolen 18-wheeler into a public safety office where his commercial license renewal had been rejected, authorities said Monday.

More than a dozen people were inside the building on April 12 when authorities say Clenard Parker, 42, intentionally rammed the truck into the Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, a rural town outside Houston. One 78-year-old man died later the day after being taken to a hospital.

Cheryl Turner, 63, of Brenham was identified by state authorities as the second person to have died as a result of the crash.

Parker remained jailed in Washington County on charges that included murder, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Jail records do not list an attorney for Parker and the district clerk’s office said Monday it had no lawyer on file.

Authorities say Parker led law enforcement on a short chase before ramming the stolen semitrailer into the same public safety office where he had been told a day earlier that he was not eligible to renew his commercial driver’s license.

Acacia Coronado, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure
Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of "adverse comments" made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the...

breaking

1h ago

Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested
Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday. Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious...

1h ago

Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer
Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer

On the day after Umar Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, his lawyer and the president of the Toronto Police Association are reflecting on what...

1h ago

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

6h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure
Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of "adverse comments" made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the...

breaking

1h ago

Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested
Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday. Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious...

1h ago

Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer
Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer

On the day after Umar Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, his lawyer and the president of the Toronto Police Association are reflecting on what...

1h ago

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

7h ago

3:01
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites

Management of a local cemetery say they need to enforce bylaws, a move family members say is cruel and insensitive. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

1:46
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom

The cherry blossoms in Toronto's High Park are expected to enter Stage 6 on Monday, known as peak bloom. Breakfast Television's Frank Ferragine was at the park to share details on your short- and long-term forecast.

9h ago

4:31
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer

Umar Zameer is a free man after he was acquitted of a first degree murder charge in the 2021 death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup. Erica Natividad is following the story and has reaction from Northrup's family who say they are disappointed

23h ago

3:03
The ups and downs of spring continue
The ups and downs of spring continue

Double-digit temperatures will be accompanied by mixes of sun, cloud, rain and winds in the GTA in the upcoming week.
More Videos