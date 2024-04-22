4 Germans caught marking Hitler’s birthday outside Nazi dictator’s birthplace in Austria

FILE - A car passes Adolf Hitler's birth house in Braunau, Austria, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Four Germans were caught laying white roses in memory of Adolf Hitler at the house where the Nazi dictator was born in western Austria on the anniversary of his birth, and one gave a Hitler salute as they posed for photos, police said Monday. Hitler was born on April 20, 1889, in Braunau am Inn.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 5:39 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 5:42 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Four Germans were caught laying white roses in memory of Adolf Hitler at the house where the Nazi dictator was born in western Austria on the anniversary of his birth, and one gave a Hitler salute as they posed for photos, police said Monday.

Hitler was born on April 20, 1889, in Braunau am Inn. After lengthy wrangling over the future of the house where he was born, work started last year on turning it into a police station — a project meant to make it unattractive as a pilgrimage site for people who glorify Hitler.

Police in Upper Austria province said the four Germans — two sisters and their partners, in their 20s and early 30s — went to the building on Saturday to lay white roses in its window recesses. They posed in front of the house for photos and one of the women gave the stiff-armed Hitler salute.

Patrolling officers noticed the group and took them to a police station for questioning. The woman said that she hadn’t meant the salute seriously, but officers said they found a chat with the others on her cellphone in which they shared Nazi-themed messages and pictures.

Police said they were reporting all four to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Austrian law that bans the symbols of Nazism.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal
Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal

A tentative deal has been reached between the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and its electrical and trades workers, averting a strike that was set to begin on Monday. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

1h ago

Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones
Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones

Two men are facing charges in a fraud investigation after the pair allegedly sold fake Apple iPhones on Facebook Marketplace and, in some cases, assaulted and robbed their victims, Toronto police said. An...

42m ago

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

7h ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 boarded an eastbound train...

1h ago

Top Stories

Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal
Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal

A tentative deal has been reached between the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and its electrical and trades workers, averting a strike that was set to begin on Monday. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

1h ago

Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones
Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones

Two men are facing charges in a fraud investigation after the pair allegedly sold fake Apple iPhones on Facebook Marketplace and, in some cases, assaulted and robbed their victims, Toronto police said. An...

42m ago

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

7h ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 boarded an eastbound train...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:31
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer

Umar Zameer is a free man after he was acquitted of a first degree murder charge in the 2021 death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup. Erica Natividad is following the story and has reaction from Northrup's family who say they are disappointed

11h ago

3:03
The ups and downs of spring continue
The ups and downs of spring continue

Double-digit temperatures will be accompanied by mixes of sun, cloud, rain and winds in the GTA in the upcoming week.

12h ago

2:39
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute

As a possible strike by TTC electrical workers looms, Caryn Ceolin with the potential impact on your Monday morning commute.

12h ago

2:33
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021

Umar Zameer and his family members burst into tears after a jury acquitted him of all charges in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup almost three years ago. Caryn Ceolin with the reaction outside the courtroom.

16h ago

2:29
Ups and downs with the weather
Ups and downs with the weather

Sun, rain, cooler temperatures and double digits are all in the forecast in the GTA for the next week, with highs of 14 and lows of one.
More Videos