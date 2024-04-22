AIMCo’s balanced fund earned 8.0% in 2023, falls short of benchmark

Alberta Investment Management Corp. CEO Evan Siddall is shown in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 22, 2024 10:53 am.

EDMONTON — Alberta Investment Management Corp. says its balanced fund earned a net return of 8.0 per cent for 2023, short of its benchmark return of 9.3 per cent.

The investment manager says its public equity investments earned 15.8 per cent, while its fixed income holdings earned 7.7 per cent. 

The firm’s private equity portfolio generated a return of 6.7 per cent, while infrastructure investments earned 3.8 per cent and its renewable resources portfolio returned 1.6 per cent.

AIMCo’s real estate portfolio lost 8.4 per cent, while mortgages earned 4.5 per cent and private debt and loan holdings returned 9.6 per cent.

In 2023, AIMCo’s total fund returned 6.9 per cent compared to a benchmark return of 8.7 per cent. 

AIMCo, which had $160.6 billion in assets under management at the end of 2023, invests on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government clients in Alberta. 

“During 2023, persistently high inflation and interest rates and challenging geopolitical factors combined to affect global markets,” AIMCo chief executive Evan Siddall said in a statement.

“Our investment teams continued to seize opportunities and effectively mitigate emerging risks to deliver a solid return for our clients and the Albertans they serve.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

