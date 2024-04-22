Armenia asks UN court to throw out Azerbaijan’s claim alleging racial discrimination

FILE - Presiding judge Joan Donoghue, center, opens preliminary hearings in a case at the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Lawyers for Azerbaijan on Monday urged the top United Nations court to throw out a case filed by Armenia linked to the long-running dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, arguing that judges do not have jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Molly Quell, The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 10:23 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 11:26 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Lawyers for Armenia asked the top United Nations court on Monday to throw out a case filed by Azerbaijan over the Karabakh region that accuses Armenia of ethnic cleansing.

Azerbaijan launched proceedings at the International Court of Justice in 2021 in the case, less than a week after Armenia brought its own case against Azerbaijan stemming from a 2020 war over Karabakh that killed more than 6,600 people. Azerbaijan asked the court to throw out Armenia ’s case last week.

In the case brought by Azerbaijan, Armenia is contesting The Hague-based court’s jurisdiction. The case is based on the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, or CERD, which Azerbaijan ratified in 1996. According to Armenia, most of the complaints date from the first Karabakh war, which ended two years prior.

“Azerbaijan cannot be allowed to sit on its alleged grievances under CERD for nearly 30 years, only to finally pursue them after many witnesses are long gone and the evidence has disappeared,” Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Armenia’s representative, told the court.

Karabakh is within the territory of Azerbaijan but was under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia from 1994 until last year.

After longstanding tensions erupted in 2020, Azerbaijan gained control over parts of the region as well as some adjacent territories as part of a Russia-brokered ceasefire. In 2023, Azerbaijan waged a lightning military campaign in Karabakh that resulted in the vast majority of the region’s 120,000 residents fleeing.

During hearings in 2021, Azerbaijan told judges Armenia has sown the area with landmines and has refused to help with clearance efforts.

Armenia denies it engaged in racial discrimination and says Azerbaijan’s claims are false.

The court has twice ordered the pair to take steps to reduce tensions. In 2021, judges told Armenia to “prevent the incitement and promotion of racial hatred” targeting Azerbaijanis while ordering Azerbaijan to prevent the mistreatment of prisoners of war. In a second emergency order last year, the court ordered Azerbaijan to end a blockade and allow in humanitarian supplies.

The convention against racial discrimination has a clause allowing disputes to be resolved by the world court if bilateral negotiations fail to broker a settlement.

In December, the two sides agreed to begin negotiations on a peace treaty. However, many residents of Armenia’s border regions have resisted the demarcation effort, seeing it as Azerbaijan encroaching on areas they consider their own.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said last month that the Caucasus nation needs to define its border with Azerbaijan quickly to avoid a new round of hostilities.

Molly Quell, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones
Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones

Two men are facing charges in a fraud investigation after the pair allegedly sold fake Apple iPhones on Facebook Marketplace and, in some cases, assaulted and robbed their victims, Toronto police said. An...

5h ago

High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today
High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today

Peak cherry blossom bloom has started in High Park. According to High Park's nature centre, the cherry blossoms are now in Stage 5 of the bloom development process. "We can clearly see the fluffy...

1h ago

Cyclist seriously injured when struck by vehicle in the Beach
Cyclist seriously injured when struck by vehicle in the Beach

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in the Beach. Paramedics were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Eastwood Road just after...

1h ago

Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal
Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal

A tentative deal has been reached between the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and its electrical and trades workers, averting a strike that was set to begin on Monday. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

5h ago

Top Stories

Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones
Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones

Two men are facing charges in a fraud investigation after the pair allegedly sold fake Apple iPhones on Facebook Marketplace and, in some cases, assaulted and robbed their victims, Toronto police said. An...

5h ago

High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today
High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today

Peak cherry blossom bloom has started in High Park. According to High Park's nature centre, the cherry blossoms are now in Stage 5 of the bloom development process. "We can clearly see the fluffy...

1h ago

Cyclist seriously injured when struck by vehicle in the Beach
Cyclist seriously injured when struck by vehicle in the Beach

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in the Beach. Paramedics were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Eastwood Road just after...

1h ago

Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal
Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal

A tentative deal has been reached between the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and its electrical and trades workers, averting a strike that was set to begin on Monday. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

4:31
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer

Umar Zameer is a free man after he was acquitted of a first degree murder charge in the 2021 death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup. Erica Natividad is following the story and has reaction from Northrup's family who say they are disappointed

16h ago

3:03
The ups and downs of spring continue
The ups and downs of spring continue

Double-digit temperatures will be accompanied by mixes of sun, cloud, rain and winds in the GTA in the upcoming week.

16h ago

2:39
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute

As a possible strike by TTC electrical workers looms, Caryn Ceolin with the potential impact on your Monday morning commute.

17h ago

2:33
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021

Umar Zameer and his family members burst into tears after a jury acquitted him of all charges in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup almost three years ago. Caryn Ceolin with the reaction outside the courtroom.

21h ago

2:29
Ups and downs with the weather
Ups and downs with the weather

Sun, rain, cooler temperatures and double digits are all in the forecast in the GTA for the next week, with highs of 14 and lows of one.
More Videos