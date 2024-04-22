Canada to force plastic makers to report how much they make, reuse and recycle

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault leaves caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Canada is seeking to get a better handle on how much plastic is being produced in this country by forcing the companies that make it to report annually on what they produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 22, 2024 11:24 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 11:26 am.

OTTAWA — Canada is seeking to get a better handle on how much plastic is being produced in the country by forcing companies that make it to report annually on what they produce.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is announcing the national plastics registry the day before negotiations for a global treaty to end plastic waste gets underway in Ottawa. 

Guilbeault is a key player in the talks, which aim to establish an international agreement to eliminate plastic waste by 2040.

Canadians throw away more than four million tonnes of plastic every year, and less than one-tenth of it is actually recycled.

The registry will first apply to makers of plastic packaging, electronics and single-use plastic products, with plans to extend in later years to cover producers of resins, tires and agricultural products.

They will be required to report every year on how much plastic they make, and where those products end up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

