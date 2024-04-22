Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 28-May 4:

April 28: Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 83. Actor Paul Guilfoyle (“CSI”) is 75. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 74. Actor Mary McDonnell is 72. Singer-bassist Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is 71. Rapper Too Short is 58. Actor Bridget Moynahan (“Blue Bloods”) is 53. Actor Chris Young is 53. Rapper Big Gipp of Goodie Mob is 52. Actor Jorge Garcia (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Lost”) is 51. Actor Elisabeth Rohm (“Law & Order”) is 51. Actor Penelope Cruz is 50. Actor Nate Richert (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 46. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott (“The Property Brothers”) are 46. Actor Jessica Alba is 43. Actor Harry Shum Jr. (“Glee”) is 42. Actor Jenna Ushkowitz (“Glee”) is 38. Actor Aleisha Allen (“School of Rock,” “Are We There Yet?”) is 33.

April 29: Singer Bob Miranda of The Happenings is 82. Country singer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys is 81. Singer Tommy James is 77. Director Phillip Noyce (“Patriot Games,” “Clear and Present Danger”) is 74. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 70. Actor Kate Mulgrew (“Orange Is the New Black,” “Star Trek: Voyager”) is 69. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 67. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 66. Actor Eve Plumb (“The Brady Bunch”) is 66. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 61. Actor Vincent Ventresca (TV’s “The Invisible Man,” “Boston Common”) is 58. Singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 56. Actor Paul Adelstein (“Private Practice”) is 55. Rapper Master P is 54. Actor Uma Thurman is 54. Actor Darby Stanchfield (“Scandal”) is 53. Country singer James Bonamy is 52. Singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary is 52. Bassist Mike Hogan of The Cranberries is 51. Actor Tyler Labine (“New Amsterdam”) is 46. Actor Megan Boone (“The Blacklist”) is 41. Actor Zane Carney (“Dave’s World”) is 39. Singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is 38. Singer Foxes is 35. Actor Grace Kaufman (“Man with a Plan”) is 22.

April 30: Singer Willie Nelson is 91. Actor Perry King (“Riptide”) is 76. Singer Merrill Osmond of The Osmonds is 71. Director Jane Campion is 70. Actor-director Paul Gross (“Due South”) is 65. Bassist Robert Reynolds of The Mavericks is 62. Actor Adrian Pasdar (“Heroes”) is 59. Singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 57. Rapper Turbo B of Snap is 57. Guitarist Clark Vogeler of The Toadies is 55. Singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 53. Guitarist Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down is 53. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 53. Actor Lisa Dean Ryan (“Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 52. Singer Akon is 51. Singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is 51. Actor Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Roseanne”) is 49. Actor Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) is 44. Actor Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 43. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 42. Actor Kirsten Dunst is 42. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 40. Actor Dianna Agron (“Glee”) is 38. Singer Brandon Lancaster of LANCO is 35. Rapper Travis Scott is 33.

May 1: Singer Judy Collins is 85. Actor Stephen Macht (“Suits,” “General Hospital”) is 82. Singer Rita Coolidge is 79. Singer-bassist Nick Fortuna of The Buckinghams is 78. Actor Dann Florek (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 73. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 70. Actor Byron Stewart is 68. Actor Maia Morgenstern (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 62. Actor Scott Coffey (“Mulholland Drive,” “The Outsiders”) is 60. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 59. Actor Charlie Schlatter (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 58. Country singer Tim McGraw is 57. Bassist D’Arcy Wretzky (Smashing Pumpkins) is 56. Director Wes Anderson is 55. Actor Julie Benz (“No Ordinary Family,” “Dexter”) is 52. Singer Tina Campbell of Mary Mary is 50. Actor Darius McCrary (“Family Matters”) is 48. Actor Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 42. Actor Kerry Bishe’ (“Argo”) is 40. TV personality Abby Huntsman (“The View”) is 38. Actor Lizzy Greene (“A Million Little Things”) is 20.

May 2: Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 88. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 79. Actor David Suchet (TV’s “Poirot”) is 78. Country singer Larry Gatlin is 76. Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner is 74. Actor Christine Baranski is 72. Singer Angela Bofill is 70. Actor Brian Tochi (“Revenge of the Nerds,” “Police Academy”) is 65. Actor Elizabeth Berridge (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 62. Country singer Ty Herndon is 62. Actor Mitzi Kapture (“The Young and the Restless,” “Baywatch”) is 62. TV commentator Mika Brzezinski is 57. Wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson is 52. Singer Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots is 48. Actor Jenna Von Oy (“Blossom”) is 47. Actor Kumail Nanjiani (TV’s “Silicon Valley,” film’s “The Big Sick”) is 46. Actor Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “The Office”) is 44. Actor Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”) is 43. Actor Gaius Charles (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 41. Singer Lily Allen is 39. Guitarist Jim Almgren Gândara of Carolina Liar is 38. Actor Kay Panabaker (“No Ordinary Family,” “Summerland”) is 34.

May 3: Singer Frankie Valli is 90. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 78. Singer Mary Hopkin is 74. Singer Christopher Cross is 73. Drummer Cactus Moser of Highway 101 is 67. Keyboardist David Ball of Soft Cell is 65. Country singer Shane Minor is 56. Actor Amy Ryan (“Bridge of Spies,” “The Office”) is 56. Actor Bobby Cannavale (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Nurse Jackie”) is 54. Music producer-actor Damon Dash is 53. Bassist John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band is 53. Actor Marsha Stephanie Blake (“When They See Us”) is 49. TV personality Willie Geist (“Today”) is 49. Actor Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) is 49. Actor Dule’ Hill (“Psych,” “The West Wing”) is 49. Country singer Eric Church is 47. Actor Tanya Wright (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 46. Dancer Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 40. Singer Michael Kiwanuka is 37. Actor Zoe De Grand Maison (“Orphan Black”) is 29. Rapper Desiigner is 27.

May 4: Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 87. Singer Peggy Santiglia of The Angels is 80. Actor Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 77. Country singer Stella Parton is 75. Actor-turned-minister Hilly Hicks (“Roots”) is 74. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 73. Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 72. Singer Oleta Adams is 71. Country singer Randy Travis is 65. Actor Mary McDonough (“The Waltons”) is 63. Comedian Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 57. Actor Will Arnett (“Arrested Development,” “Blades of Glory”) is 54. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 52. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 49. Sports reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews is 46. Singer Lance Bass of NSYNC is 45. Actor Ruth Negga (“Loving”) is 43. Rapper Jidenna is 39. Actor Alexander Gould (“Weeds,” “Finding Nemo”) is 30. Country singer RaeLynn is 30. Actor Amara Miller (“The Descendants”) is 24. Actor Brooklynn Prince (“Cocaine Bear,” “The Florida Project”) is 14.

The Associated Press