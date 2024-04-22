Chicago Bears schedule a Wednesday announcement on new stadium near lakefront

FILE - The Chicago Bears logo is pictured on a flag prior to an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. The Chicago Bears have scheduled a Wednesday, April 24, 2024, news conference to announce plans for “a state-of-the-art, publicly owned enclosed stadium” on the city's Museum Campus near Lake Michigan. The announcement Monday, April 22, said the plans also call for additional green and open space with access to the lakefront. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 9:35 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 9:56 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have scheduled a Wednesday news conference to announce plans for “a state-of-the-art, publicly owned enclosed stadium” on the city’s Museum Campus near Lake Michigan.

The announcement Monday said the plans also call for additional green and open space with access to the lakefront.

The team said last month it was prepared to provide more than $2 billion in funding toward a publicly owned stadium in the city.

“The future stadium of the Chicago Bears will bring a transformative opportunity to our region — boosting the economy, creating jobs, facilitating mega events and generating millions in tax revenue,” team president Kevin Warren said March 11.

Warren’s statement signaled a shift in focus away from building a new home in the suburbs.

The new stadium would be very close to their current one, Soldier Field which has been the Bears’ home since 1971. The team’s lease there runs through 2033.

The Bears spent $197.2 million more than a year ago to purchase the site of the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse from Churchill Downs Inc. in suburban Arlington Heights. The team envisioned building a stadium on the 326-acre (131 hectare) tract of land some 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Soldier Field, with restaurants, retail and more on the property — all for about $5 billion, with some taxpayer help.

The Bears said they would pay for the stadium in Arlington Heights, with taxpayer dollars covering infrastructure costs such as roads and sewers. Those plans stalled, with the team citing a property assessment it said was too high.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has made it clear he wants to keep the team in the city.

“I have said all along that meaningful private investment and a strong emphasis on public benefit are my requirements for public-private partnerships in our city,” Johnson said last month.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Maple Leafs win 3-2 against Boston Bruins in Game 2 of playoff series
Maple Leafs win 3-2 against Boston Bruins in Game 2 of playoff series

Auston Matthews scored the winner in the third period and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday to even their first-round playoff series 1-1. The star centre...

24m ago

Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure
Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of "adverse comments" made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the...

breaking

4h ago

Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested
Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday. Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious...

4h ago

Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer
Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer

On the day after Umar Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, his lawyer and the president of the Toronto Police Association are reflecting on what...

2h ago

Top Stories

Maple Leafs win 3-2 against Boston Bruins in Game 2 of playoff series
Maple Leafs win 3-2 against Boston Bruins in Game 2 of playoff series

Auston Matthews scored the winner in the third period and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday to even their first-round playoff series 1-1. The star centre...

24m ago

Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure
Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of "adverse comments" made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the...

breaking

4h ago

Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested
Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday. Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious...

4h ago

Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer
Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer

On the day after Umar Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, his lawyer and the president of the Toronto Police Association are reflecting on what...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

4h ago

13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

10h ago

3:01
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites

Management of a local cemetery say they need to enforce bylaws, a move family members say is cruel and insensitive. Pat Taney reports.

10h ago

1:46
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom

The cherry blossoms in Toronto's High Park are expected to enter Stage 6 on Monday, known as peak bloom. Breakfast Television's Frank Ferragine was at the park to share details on your short- and long-term forecast.

12h ago

4:31
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer

Umar Zameer is a free man after he was acquitted of a first degree murder charge in the 2021 death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup. Erica Natividad is following the story and has reaction from Northrup's family who say they are disappointed
More Videos