Cleveland to pay $4.8M to family of teen killed by stolen car during police chase

By The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 3:51 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 3:57 pm.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland will pay $4.8 million to the family of a 13-year-old girl killed when a stolen car driven by a teenage carjacker jumped a curb during a police pursuit and struck her.

The settlement attorneys for the family announced Monday is one of the largest in Ohio involving a police chase. Messages seeking comment left with spokespeople for the city of Cleveland were not immediately returned.

Tamia Chappman was killed in December 2019 when a car driven by a 15-year-old boy struck her as she walked from school to a library in East Cleveland. The driver of the stolen car was charged as an adult and is now serving a prison term.

The carjacking had occurred roughly 15 miles (25 kilometers) away in Cleveland. The police pursuit began after an off-duty Cleveland officer witnessed the carjacking and followed the vehicle, authorities said.

Chappman’s family had filed a wrongful death suit in 2020 that named 22 Cleveland police officers who their attorneys said were involved in the pursuit.

“I’ll never get over it,” Sherrie Chappman, Tamia’s mother, said about her daughter’s death during a news conference Monday. “I miss my daughter. We will never get her back. I don’t want anyone’s kids to get hurt. Stop the chases!”

The Associated Press

Top Stories

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today
High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today

Peak cherry blossom bloom has started in High Park. According to High Park's nature centre, the cherry blossoms are now in Stage 5 of the bloom development process. "We can clearly see the fluffy...

5h ago

Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues
Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues

Twenty-three percent of Canadian women suffer from postpartum depression (PPD) according to the government of Canada's 2018-2019 survey. A far greater number, up to 80 per cent of women, experience...

2h ago

GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions
GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions

GO Transit staff are set to rollout their changes to many of the agency's bus schedules as of April 27, 2024.

4h ago

