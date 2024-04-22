Columbia cancels classes and police arrest Yale protesters as tensions over Middle East war grow

By Nick Perry And Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 9:54 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 9:56 am.

Columbia University canceled in-person classes Monday and police arrested several dozen protesters at Yale University as tensions on college campuses across the country continues to grow over the war in the Middle East.

The moves at the two Ivy League schools came hours hours before the Jewish holiday of Passover was set to begin Monday evening.

Police officers arrested about 45 protesters at Yale in Connecticut and charged them with misdemeanor trespassing, said Officer Christian Bruckhart, a spokesperson for New Haven police. All were being released on promises to appear in court, he said.

Last week, police arrested more than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Columbia in New York who had set up an encampment on the campus.

Columbia President Minouche Shafik said in a note addressed to the school community Monday that she was “deeply saddened” by what was happening on the campus.

“To deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps, I am announcing that all classes will be held virtually on Monday,” Shafik said.

She said faculty and staff should work remotely where possible and that students who didn’t live on campus should stay away.

Shafik said there was a terrible conflict raging in the Middle East and she understood that many were experiencing deep moral distress.

“But we cannot have one group dictate terms and attempt to disrupt important milestones like graduation to advance their point of view,” Shafik wrote.

Over the coming days, a working group of deans, university administrators and faculty would try to find a resolution to the crisis, she said.

It wasn’t immediately clear from the president’s note when in-person classes would resume.

Several students at Columbia and Barnard College said they’d been suspended as a result of last week’s protests, including Barnard student Isra Hirsi, who is the daughter of Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.

At Yale, a large group of demonstrators re-gathered after Monday’s arrests and blocked a street near campus, said Bruckhart, the police spokesperson. There was no reported violence or injuries.

Nick Perry And Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones
Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones

Two men are facing charges in a fraud investigation after the pair allegedly sold fake Apple iPhones on Facebook Marketplace and, in some cases, assaulted and robbed their victims, Toronto police said. An...

3h ago

Cyclist seriously injured when struck by vehicle in the Beach
Cyclist seriously injured when struck by vehicle in the Beach

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in the Beach. Paramedics were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Eastwood Road just after...

27m ago

High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today
High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today

Peak cherry blossom bloom has started in High Park. According to High Park's nature centre, the cherry blossoms are now in Stage 5 of the bloom development process. "We can clearly see the fluffy...

4h ago

Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal
Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal

A tentative deal has been reached between the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and its electrical and trades workers, averting a strike that was set to begin on Monday. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

4h ago

