Cyclist seriously injured when struck by vehicle in the Beach

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in the Beach.

Paramedics were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Eastwood Road just after 8 a.m. on Monday.

680 NewsRadio Toronto reports it appears the woman was struck at a crosswalk on the west side of the intersection.

It is not yet known if the driver remained at the scene.

No further details have been released.