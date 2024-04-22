Cyclist seriously injured when struck by vehicle in the Beach
Posted April 22, 2024 9:01 am.
Last Updated April 22, 2024 9:46 am.
A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in the Beach.
Paramedics were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Eastwood Road just after 8 a.m. on Monday.
680 NewsRadio Toronto reports it appears the woman was struck at a crosswalk on the west side of the intersection.
It is not yet known if the driver remained at the scene.
No further details have been released.