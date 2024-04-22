Driver arrested for drug driving after plowing through classroom wall in Liverpool

Police officers stand beside the debris and damage to the Beacon Church of England Primary School after a car crashed into the building in Anfield, Liverpool, England, Monday, April 22, 2024. A driver who plowed through the wall of a classroom shortly before the start of school has been arrested on suspicion of using drugs. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 12:29 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 12:43 pm.

LONDON (AP) — A driver who plowed through the wall of a Liverpool classroom shortly before the start of school Monday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

A passenger in the car had a minor injury but no one else was hurt, Merseyside police said.

The Mercedes could be seen through a gaping hole in the white brick wall of Beacon Church of England Primary School. It came to rest in the middle of a classroom near a chalkboard.

There were no children in the area at the time, police said, but parents said it was a close call.

“Ten more minutes and there would have been a lot more kids in there,” Dan Sudbury, told the BBC. “They’ve had a lucky escape.”

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and careless driving.

The school was closed for the day and was being inspected for structural damage.

The Associated Press

