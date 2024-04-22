For years, a Michigan company has been the top pick to quickly personalize draftees’ new NFL jerseys

By Mike Householder, The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 3:47 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 3:56 pm.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) — Employees of the company tasked each year with rapidly personalizing jerseys for each first-round NFL draft pick as they are announced don’t need to travel very far for this year’s player selections in Detroit.

STAHLS’ headquarters in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, sits 17 miles (27 kilometers) from the stage where NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will inform players — and the world — that they have been selected by an NFL franchise.

“The draft coming back to Detroit is extra special for us,” said Brent Kisha, the company’s vice president of strategic sales.

The STAHLS’ team has under two minutes, from the moment each pick is made until Goodell greets him, to personalize the jerseys backstage in the Nike jersey room at the NFL Draft Theater.

The draft gets underway Thursday at Campus Martius Park downtown. It marks the 13th year the apparel decoration technology, software and equipment manufacturer has worked behind the scenes at the draft.

STAHLS’ took on heat-pressing duties in 2012, quickly affixing top pick Andrew Luck’s surname to an Indianapolis Colts jersey in New York. Since then, the company’s team has traveled to drafts held in Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City and now its hometown.

“Historically, the jerseys only had a ‘No. 1,’ so putting a person’s name on it was like magic to the fans,” Kisha said Monday. “‘Wow, this pick comes in, and we have literally less than two minutes to put the name on the back of the jersey. How do you do it?’

“The heat press is the secret sauce that enables us to be able to react to the actual pick itself,” he said.

That “secret sauce” is a Hotronix Fusion IQ heat press, a machine that features a high-resolution touch screen controller and is used by custom apparel businesses.

STAHLS’ personalizes two jerseys for each draft pick, including one handed to the player onstage and another that is used as part of his rookie playing card pack.

STAHLS’ creates nameplates for every potential in-person first-round draftee in all 32 NFL teams’ fonts and colors. And it will have eight jerseys per team on hand, in case there are day-of trades.

The company was born in the garage of A.C. Stahl and his wife, Ethel, in 1932. Initially known as Commercial Art Products, STAHLS’ now is a licensee and supplier to the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB. The privately-held company has about 1,000 employees in North America, most of whom are based in Michigan.

Four, including Kisha, will be on name-affixing duty come Thursday.

“It sounds like, ‘Oh, man, that’s cool.’ And it is really cool. I’m very honored that I’ve been able to do it for Nike and the team for many years,” Kisha said. “But every year, in the beginning, until that first jersey goes on the stage, you’ve got butterflies.”

Mike Householder, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today
High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today

Peak cherry blossom bloom has started in High Park. According to High Park's nature centre, the cherry blossoms are now in Stage 5 of the bloom development process. "We can clearly see the fluffy...

5h ago

Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues
Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues

Twenty-three percent of Canadian women suffer from postpartum depression (PPD) according to the government of Canada's 2018-2019 survey. A far greater number, up to 80 per cent of women, experience...

2h ago

GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions
GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions

GO Transit staff are set to rollout their changes to many of the agency's bus schedules as of April 27, 2024.

4h ago

Top Stories

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today
High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today

Peak cherry blossom bloom has started in High Park. According to High Park's nature centre, the cherry blossoms are now in Stage 5 of the bloom development process. "We can clearly see the fluffy...

5h ago

Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues
Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues

Twenty-three percent of Canadian women suffer from postpartum depression (PPD) according to the government of Canada's 2018-2019 survey. A far greater number, up to 80 per cent of women, experience...

2h ago

GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions
GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions

GO Transit staff are set to rollout their changes to many of the agency's bus schedules as of April 27, 2024.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites

Management of a local cemetery say they need to enforce bylaws, a move family members say is cruel and insensitive. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

1:46
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom

The cherry blossoms in Toronto's High Park are expected to enter Stage 6 on Monday, known as peak bloom. Breakfast Television's Frank Ferragine was at the park to share details on your short- and long-term forecast.

6h ago

4:31
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer

Umar Zameer is a free man after he was acquitted of a first degree murder charge in the 2021 death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup. Erica Natividad is following the story and has reaction from Northrup's family who say they are disappointed

20h ago

3:03
The ups and downs of spring continue
The ups and downs of spring continue

Double-digit temperatures will be accompanied by mixes of sun, cloud, rain and winds in the GTA in the upcoming week.

21h ago

2:39
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute

As a possible strike by TTC electrical workers looms, Caryn Ceolin with the potential impact on your Monday morning commute.

21h ago

More Videos