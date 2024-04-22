Foundation to convene 3rd annual summit on anti-Asian hate, building AAPI coalitions

FILE - Actor Maulik Pancholy attends an event on April 27, 2012, in New York. The Asian American Foundation will hold a Heritage Month Summit in May 2024 in New York City for AAPI Heritage Month. Emmy-winning actor Steve Yeun, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and actor Pancholy — who had an upcoming appearance canceled by a Pennsylvania school board over his sexual orientation — are among those set to attend. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 3:22 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 4:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A foundation launched in the wake of anti-Asian hate will hold a wide-ranging conference bringing together Asian American and Pacific Islander notable figures for a third year.

The Asian American Foundation will hold a Heritage Month Summit next month in New York City for AAPI Heritage Month. Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and actor Maulik Pancholy — who had an upcoming appearance canceled by a Pennsylvania school board over his sexual orientation — are among those set to attend.

The summit will include various panels on issues like civil rights, extremism and the importance of representation. There will also be showcases of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander entrepreneurs in various sectors such as nonprofits, food and philanthropy.

The Asian American Foundation, or TAAF, was established in May 2021 by prominent Asian American business leaders. The organization notably secured more than $1 billion donor pledges for AAPI organizations through an “AAPI Giving Challenge” at the time.

There had been a dramatic spike in verbal, physical and online attacks of AAPI hate since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which was thought to have originated in China. Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center, documented over 9,000 incidents — mostly self-reported by victims — between March 2020 and June 2021.

The foundation’s goal was to “close critical gaps of support for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and end the longstanding underinvestment in our communities.”

The summit will take place in Manhattan from May 2-3.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today
High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today

Peak cherry blossom bloom has started in High Park. According to High Park's nature centre, the cherry blossoms are now in Stage 5 of the bloom development process. "We can clearly see the fluffy...

5h ago

Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues
Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues

Twenty-three percent of Canadian women suffer from postpartum depression (PPD) according to the government of Canada's 2018-2019 survey. A far greater number, up to 80 per cent of women, experience...

2h ago

GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions
GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions

GO Transit staff are set to rollout their changes to many of the agency's bus schedules as of April 27, 2024.

4h ago

Top Stories

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today
High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today

Peak cherry blossom bloom has started in High Park. According to High Park's nature centre, the cherry blossoms are now in Stage 5 of the bloom development process. "We can clearly see the fluffy...

5h ago

Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues
Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues

Twenty-three percent of Canadian women suffer from postpartum depression (PPD) according to the government of Canada's 2018-2019 survey. A far greater number, up to 80 per cent of women, experience...

2h ago

GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions
GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions

GO Transit staff are set to rollout their changes to many of the agency's bus schedules as of April 27, 2024.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites

Management of a local cemetery say they need to enforce bylaws, a move family members say is cruel and insensitive. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

1:46
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom

The cherry blossoms in Toronto's High Park are expected to enter Stage 6 on Monday, known as peak bloom. Breakfast Television's Frank Ferragine was at the park to share details on your short- and long-term forecast.

6h ago

4:31
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer

Umar Zameer is a free man after he was acquitted of a first degree murder charge in the 2021 death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup. Erica Natividad is following the story and has reaction from Northrup's family who say they are disappointed

20h ago

3:03
The ups and downs of spring continue
The ups and downs of spring continue

Double-digit temperatures will be accompanied by mixes of sun, cloud, rain and winds in the GTA in the upcoming week.

21h ago

2:39
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute

As a possible strike by TTC electrical workers looms, Caryn Ceolin with the potential impact on your Monday morning commute.

21h ago

More Videos