From Sin City to the City of Angels, building starts on high-speed rail line

FILE - This photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012, shows the site of a proposed station for a high-speed rail line to Las Vegas, background, at the end of the Dale Evans Parkway exit from Interstate 15, on the far outskirts of the Mojave Desert city of Victorville, Calif. Brightline West and U.S. transportation secretary and other officials projecting that millions of ticket-buyers will be boarding trains by 2028. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

By Ken Ritter, The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 12:20 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 12:26 am.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Work is set to begin Monday on a $12 billion high-speed passenger rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area, with officials projecting millions of ticket-buyers will be boarding trains by 2028.

Brightline West, whose sister company already operates a fast train between Miami and Orlando in Florida, aims to lay 218 miles (351 kilometers) of new track between a terminal to be built just south of the Las Vegas Strip and another new facility in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Almost the full distance is to be built in the median of Interstate 15, with a station stop in San Bernardino County’s Victorville area.

In a statement, Brightline Holdings founder and Chairperson Wes Edens called the moment “the foundation for a new industry.”

Brightline aims to link other U.S. cities that are too near to each other for flying between them to make sense and too far for people to drive the distance, Edens said.

CEO Mike Reininger has said the goal is to have trains operating in time for the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to take part in Monday’s groundbreaking. Brightline received $6.5 billion in backing from the Biden administration, including a $3 billion grant from federal infrastructure funds and approval to sell another $2.5 billion in tax-exempt bonds. The company won federal authorization in 2020 to sell $1 billion in similar bonds.

The project is touted as the first true high-speed passenger rail line in the nation, designed to reach speeds of 186 mph (300 kph), comparable to Japan’s Shinkansen bullet trains.

The route between Vegas and L.A. is largely open space, with no convenient alternate to I-15. Brightline’s Southern California terminal will be at a commuter rail connection to downtown Los Angeles.

The project outline says electric-powered trains will cut the four-hour trip across the Mojave Desert to a little more than two hours. Forecasts are for 11 million one-way passengers per year, or some 30,000 per day, with fares well below airline travel costs. The trains will offer rest rooms, Wi-Fi, food and beverage sales and the option to check luggage.

Las Vegas is a popular driving destination for Southern Californians. Officials hope the train line will relieve congestion on I-15, where motorists often sit in miles of crawling traffic while returning home from a Las Vegas weekend.

The Las Vegas area, now approaching 3 million residents, draws more than 40 million visitors per year. Passenger traffic at the city’s Harry Reid International Airport set a record of 57.6 million people in 2023. An average of more than 44,000 automobiles per day crossed the California-Nevada state line on I-15 in 2023, according to Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority data.

Florida-based Brightline Holdings already operates the Miami-to-Orlando line with trains reaching speeds up to 125 mph (200 kph). It launched service in 2018 and expanded service to Orlando International Airport last September. It offers 16 round-trips per day, with one-way tickets for the 235-mile (378-kilometer) distance costing about $80.

Other fast trains in the U.S. include Amtrak’s Acela, which can top 150 mph (241 kph) while sharing tracks with freight and commuter service between Boston and Washington, D.C.

Ideas for connecting other U.S. cities with high-speed passenger trains have been floated in recent years, including Dallas to Houston; Atlanta to Charlotte, North Carolina; and Chicago to St. Louis. Most have faced delays.

In California, voters in 2008 approved a proposed 500-mile (805-kilometer) rail line linking Los Angeles and San Francisco, but the plan has been beset by rising costs and routing disputes. A 2022 business plan by the California High-Speed Rail Authority projected the cost had more than tripled to $105 billion.

Ken Ritter, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

1h ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 years old boarded an eastbound...

12h ago

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children

Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional...

1h ago

Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga
Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga

A woman operating a motorcycle was taken to hospital following a collision in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call just before 2:15 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Confederation...

8h ago

Top Stories

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

1h ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 years old boarded an eastbound...

12h ago

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children

Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional...

1h ago

Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga
Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga

A woman operating a motorcycle was taken to hospital following a collision in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call just before 2:15 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Confederation...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
The ups and downs of spring continue
The ups and downs of spring continue

Double-digit temperatures will be accompanied by mixes of sun, cloud, rain and winds in the GTA in the upcoming week.

6h ago

2:39
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute

As a possible strike by TTC electrical workers looms, Caryn Ceolin with the potential impact on your Monday morning commute.

6h ago

2:33
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021

Umar Zameer and his family members burst into tears after a jury acquitted him of all charges in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup almost three years ago. Caryn Ceolin with the reaction outside the courtroom.

10h ago

2:29
Ups and downs with the weather
Ups and downs with the weather

Sun, rain, cooler temperatures and double digits are all in the forecast in the GTA for the next week, with highs of 14 and lows of one.
2:22
Below seasonal start to the weekend
Below seasonal start to the weekend

Spotty showers and cooler weather are in the forecast for the weekend in the GTA, with showers and colder temperatures back in the forecast for part of the week.
More Videos