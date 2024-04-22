Gildan replacing five directors ahead of AGM, will back two Browning West nominees

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 22, 2024 7:02 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 8:26 am.

MONTREAL — Gildan Activewear Inc. is making changes to its board of directors in an attempt to head off a move by an activist shareholder looking to replace a majority of the board at its annual meeting next month.

U.S. investment firm Browning West wants to replace eight of Gildan’s 12 directors with its own nominees in a move to bring back founder Glenn Chamandy as chief executive.

Gildan, which announced late last year that Chamandy would be replaced by Vince Tyra, said Monday it will replace five members of its board of directors ahead of its annual meeting set for May 28.

It also says current board members Luc Jobin and Chris Shackelton will not run for re-election and that it will recommend shareholders vote for Karen Stuckey and J.P. Towner, who are two of Browning West’s eight nominees.

The new directors who will join the Gildan board on May 1 are Tim Hodgson, Lee Bird, Jane Craighead, Lynn Loewen and Les Viner. They will replace Donald Berg, Maryse Bertrand, Shirley Cunningham, Charles Herington and Craig Leavitt.

Hodgson, who served as chief executive of Goldman Sachs Canada from 2005 to 2010, is expected to replace Berg as chair.

“I look forward to working with this highly qualified board and management team to realize the full benefits of Vince’s ambitious yet realistic plan to drive growth by enhancing the Gildan sustainable growth strategy,” Hodgson said in a statement.

“The refreshed board and I fully believe in Vince and his talented team as well as Gildan’s leading market position and growth prospects.”

Gildan has been embroiled in controversy ever since it announced Chamandy was being replaced by Tyra. 

The company has said Chamandy had no credible long-term strategy and had lost the board’s confidence. But several of Gildan’s investors have criticized the company for the move and called for his return. 

Those investors include the company’s largest shareholder, Jarislowsky Fraser, as well as Browning West and Turtle Creek Asset Management.

In announcing the board changes, Gildan said it met with shareholders including those who Browning West has counted as supportive.

“Our slate strikes a balance between ensuring the board retains historical continuity during a period of transition and provides fresh perspectives to ensure it continues to serve its important oversight function on behalf of all shareholders,” the company said.  

Gildan said last month that it has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider a “non-binding expression of interest” from an unnamed potential purchaser and contact other potential bidders.

But Browning West and Turtle Creek have said the current board cannot be trusted to oversee a sale of the company.

The company said Monday that there continues to be external interest in acquiring the company and the process is ongoing. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal
Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal

A tentative deal has been reached between the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and its electrical and trades workers, averting a strike that was set to begin on Monday. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

2h ago

Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones
Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones

Two men are facing charges in a fraud investigation after the pair allegedly sold fake Apple iPhones on Facebook Marketplace and, in some cases, assaulted and robbed their victims, Toronto police said. An...

2h ago

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

8h ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 boarded an eastbound train...

2h ago

Top Stories

Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal
Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal

A tentative deal has been reached between the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and its electrical and trades workers, averting a strike that was set to begin on Monday. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

2h ago

Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones
Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones

Two men are facing charges in a fraud investigation after the pair allegedly sold fake Apple iPhones on Facebook Marketplace and, in some cases, assaulted and robbed their victims, Toronto police said. An...

2h ago

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

8h ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 boarded an eastbound train...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:31
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer

Umar Zameer is a free man after he was acquitted of a first degree murder charge in the 2021 death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup. Erica Natividad is following the story and has reaction from Northrup's family who say they are disappointed

13h ago

3:03
The ups and downs of spring continue
The ups and downs of spring continue

Double-digit temperatures will be accompanied by mixes of sun, cloud, rain and winds in the GTA in the upcoming week.

13h ago

2:39
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute

As a possible strike by TTC electrical workers looms, Caryn Ceolin with the potential impact on your Monday morning commute.

14h ago

2:33
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021

Umar Zameer and his family members burst into tears after a jury acquitted him of all charges in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup almost three years ago. Caryn Ceolin with the reaction outside the courtroom.

17h ago

2:29
Ups and downs with the weather
Ups and downs with the weather

Sun, rain, cooler temperatures and double digits are all in the forecast in the GTA for the next week, with highs of 14 and lows of one.
More Videos