Paydirt E1: It’s not easy being green

Photo: Water Canada.

Posted April 22, 2024 7:23 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 7:35 am.

In 2022, the Doug Ford government set a massive political scandal in motion when it opened parts of Ontario’s Greenbelt for housing development. But behind the scenes, tensions over the protected area of farmland and green space outside of Toronto had been quietly simmering for nearly two decades.

In the first episode of our new documentary miniseries, Paydirt, host Emma McIntosh — a reporter with The Narwhal who broke some of the stories that cracked the scandal wide open — explains how the Greenbelt became such a flashpoint for fights over the housing crisis and the climate crisis.

Victor Doyle is an urban planner who led the creation of the Greenbelt in 2005. He told Emma that on some level, he did worry the Greenbelt could be at risk from land speculators, who buy up cheap farmland in hopes they’ll be able to build on it one day and cash in. “Urban land is worth 20 to 30 to 40 times the value of farmland,” he said.

So when the Ford government tried to cut into the Greenbelt after 20 years, the move raised big questions about who was set to benefit.

Paydirt is a three-part miniseries, presented in partnership with The Narwhal, taking you to the heart of Ontario’s Greenbelt scandal. New episodes will come out on the following two Mondays.

Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal
Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal

A tentative deal has been reached between the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and its electrical and trades workers, averting a strike that was set to begin on Monday. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

2h ago

Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones
Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones

Two men are facing charges in a fraud investigation after the pair allegedly sold fake Apple iPhones on Facebook Marketplace and, in some cases, assaulted and robbed their victims, Toronto police said. An...

2h ago

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

8h ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 boarded an eastbound train...

2h ago

