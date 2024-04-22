Heavy rainstorms kill 4 people in southern China. Ten others are missing

By The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 8:23 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 8:26 am.

BEIJING (AP) — Heavy rainstorms that swept across southern China over the weekend killed at least four people in riverside cities, while a search was underway for 10 others missing, state media said Monday.

The official Xinhua news agency said three people died in Zhaoqing city while one rescuer died in Shaoguan city. It didn’t say when or how they died.

The two cities in Guangdong province are among the worst hit areas of sustained torrential rains that began late last week.

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed rescuers in rubber boats evacuating residents from inundated shopping streets and residential areas.

By Monday, about 110,000 people had been evacuated across the province, while 25,800 people were in emergency shelters, according to Xinhua.

In Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, the government said that as of 10 a.m. (0200GMT) on Monday, the city had logged a cumulative rainfall of 60.9 centimeters (24 inches) in April — the highest monthly rainfall since record-keeping began in 1959.

China’s Central Meteorological Observatory extended a rainstorm warning through Tuesday evening, with heavy rain expected in large swaths of southern China, including parts of the Guangxi region and Guangdong and Fujian provinces.

Floods also battered neighboring Jiangxi province. CCTV, citing the Jiangxi Provincial Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, said 459 people had been evacuated. Rains and floods have affected 1,500 hectares of crops in the province and caused financial losses of more than 41 million yuan ($5.7 million).

The Associated Press

