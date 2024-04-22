Honda to build electric vehicles and battery plant in Ontario: CP sources

Honda logo
A Honda logo is shown in this image. Honda Canada is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant near its auto manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ont., where it also plans to produce fully electric vehicles. Photo: Flickr.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 22, 2024 11:07 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 11:09 am.

Honda Canada is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant near its auto manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ont., where it also plans to produce fully electric vehicles.

The Canadian Press has learned that the federal and Ontario governments will make the announcement this week.

Senior sources with information on the project confirmed the deal but were not yet able to give any dollar figures.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford this morning told a First Nations conference that a new deal, double the size of a Volkswagen deal announced last year, will be announced this week.

That EV battery plant set to be built in St. Thomas, Ont., comes with a $7-billion capital price tag.

The Honda facility will be the third electric vehicle battery plant in Ontario, following in the footsteps of Volkswagen and a Stellantis LG plant in Windsor, Ont., and while those two deals involved billions of dollars in production subsidies as a way of competing with the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act subsidies, Honda’s is expected to involve capital commitments and tax credits.

