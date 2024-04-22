‘I don’t just want to wait’: Celine Dion talks return to stage with Vogue France

Celine Dion appeared in the May edition of Vogue France offering fresh insight into how she's managing a rare neurological disorder that unexpectedly sidelined her career. Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Chris Pizzello

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted April 22, 2024 4:46 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 4:56 pm.

Celine Dion says it’s too soon to tell whether she’ll ever return to the stage again, but she’s not idly waiting to find out.

The Quebec pop superstar appears in the May edition of Vogue France, offering fresh insight into how she’s managing a rare neurological disorder that unexpectedly sidelined her music career.

She says while she’s listening to her body, her willpower is pushing her to work “very hard” at being able to perform live again one day.

Dion went public in December 2022 with her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, a progressive illness that can cause muscle rigidity and painful spasms.

All of her concert tour dates were cancelled in the months that followed.

Dion told Vogue France that in the early days of her diagnosis, she would ask: “Why me?” and “Is this my fault?” but lately she’s turned to a more focused approach that involves an intense, five-day regimen of athletic, physical and vocal therapy.

“I don’t just want to wait,” she told the magazine. “It’s morally hard to live from day to day. It’s hard, I’m working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. 

She added: “The way I see it, I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself. I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be.”

“I Am: Celine Dion,” a documentary that follows Dion’s recent health struggles, will debut on Prime Video on June 25. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2023.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure
Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of "adverse comments" made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the...

breaking

10m ago

Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, trains bypassing: police
Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, trains bypassing: police

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday. Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious...

15m ago

Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer
Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer

On the day after Umar Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, his lawyer and the president of the Toronto Police Association are reflecting on what...

1h ago

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

5h ago

