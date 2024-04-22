Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, trains bypassing: police

Emergency vehicles at the scene of a stabbing on a subway at Wellesley station on Monday, April 22, 2024. Matt Wilkins/CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 22, 2024 5:22 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 5:37 pm.

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday.

Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

One male suspect was arrested at the station. It’s not clear at this point if it was a random event.

Trains are currently bypassing Wellesley station and police are advising commuters to find alternate routes.

It’s the second stabbing within the span of an hour in Toronto. Just before 4 p.m. an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West area of Etobicoke, suffering serious injuries.

