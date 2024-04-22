Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, trains bypassing: police

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday.

Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

One male suspect was arrested at the station. It’s not clear at this point if it was a random event.

Trains are currently bypassing Wellesley station and police are advising commuters to find alternate routes.

Emergency vehicles at the scene of a stabbing on a subway at Wellesley station on Monday, April 22, 2024. Matt Wilkins/CityNews

It’s the second stabbing within the span of an hour in Toronto. Just before 4 p.m. an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West area of Etobicoke, suffering serious injuries.