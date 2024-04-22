Maui officials push back on some details in Hawaii attorney general report on deadly wildfire

FILE - Wilted palm trees line a destroyed property from the August wildfires, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Several days after the Hawaii attorney general’s office released an outside report that flagged communications issues in the response to a deadly August wildfire, Maui County officials pushed back and offered “clarifications” on some of the report’s details. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 4:50 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 4:57 pm.

HONOLULU (AP) — Days after the Hawaii attorney general’s office released an outside report that flagged communications issues in the response to the deadly August wildfire, Maui County officials pushed back and offered “clarifications” on some of the report’s details.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez released a first phase report Wednesday by the Fire Safety Research Institute that said a broad communications breakdown left authorities in the dark and residents without emergency alerts during the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

The report did not answer questions about cause or liability. It also said it is only an initial reckoning and two more reports will follow. Investigators are still trying to get some documents from Maui County.

Late Friday, Maui County issued a statement with clarifications on various details in the report, including when Mayor Richard Bissen issued a county emergency proclamation among other things.

Lopez responded in a statement Monday that the attorney general’s office welcomes Maui “supplementing the facts.”

The Aug. 8 fire killed 101 people and destroyed much of the historic town of Lahaina.

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press


