Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,871.96, up 64.59 points):

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 46 cents, or one per cent, to $48.43 on 18.6 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to $49.19 on 15.1 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $1.36, or 1.01 per cent, to $135.93 on 12.3 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 39 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $80.27 on 10.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $105.17 on 7.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 42 cents, or 1.32 per cent, to $32.14 on 7.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSX:EFR) closed down 10 per cent after the company announced a deal to buy Base Resources Ltd. The Toronto-listed company says the stock-and-cash deal for the Australian company was valued at about $375 million (Australian). Base Resources’ main asset is the Toliara heavy mineral sands project in Madagascar.

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG), up $1.51 or 1.2 per cent to $125.54, said it has acquired Aerospace Software Developments in a deal worth about $83 million. Under the transaction, Descartes will pay a total of about 57 million euros for the Dublin-based company. ASD provides customs declaration software for logistics services providers and shippers. The company also sells systems that help airlines track assets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press