No charges yet in weekend crash that killed 2 siblings at Michigan birthday party

Authorities respond to the Swan Creek Boat Club after a driver crashed a vehicle through a building where a children's birthday party was taking place, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Berlin Township, Mich. (Kathleen Kildee/Detroit News via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 12:51 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 12:56 pm.

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Investigators need more time to collect information before charges can be filed in the deaths of two young siblings who were killed by a suspected drunken driver at a child’s weekend birthday party, a Michigan prosecutor said Monday.

“We expect to make a charging decision” on Tuesday, Monroe County prosecutor Jeff Yorkey said in a brief statement.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and know that you understand how important it is to have all of the information in front of us before making such an important decision,” Yorkey said.

A 66-year-old woman drove into the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, killing an 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother at a birthday party attended Saturday by children and adults, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Detroit, authorities said.

Their mother and another sibling were severely injured, according to the Flat Rock school district and a crowdfunding page created to help the family.

Three children and six adults were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said. There was no update on their conditions Monday, and authorities didn’t say who the birthday party was honoring.

A bar where the driver may have been drinking was temporarily closed but open again Sunday.

Counselors were available Monday at Flat Rock schools to help students and staff cope with what happened.

“Words cannot adequately express the depth of our sorrow, nor can they ease the pain of those who are grieving,” Superintendent Andrew Brodie said on Facebook.

The Associated Press

