Oklahoma police say 5 found dead in home, including 2 children

Oklahoma City police investigate after 5 were found dead in a home in Oklahoma City, on Monday, April 22, 2024. Oklahoma City police called to a home on the city's southwest side Monday discovered the bodies of five people, including at least two children, authorities said. (Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman via AP) OKLAHOMAN

By The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 8:34 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 8:42 pm.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police called to a home on the city’s southwest side Monday discovered the bodies of five people, including at least two children, authorities said.

All five victims had injuries consistent with homicide, said police Sgt. Gary Knight.

“This wasn’t a carbon monoxide situation or anything like that,” Knight said. “These are five people who were killed.”

Knight said a man and woman were among those who were found dead, but he didn’t know the gender or ages of all the victims.

He said officers who arrived on the scene backed out of the home after determining all the victims were deceased and that investigators were obtaining a search warrant before they started combing through the scene for evidence.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure
Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of "adverse comments" made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the...

breaking

3h ago

Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested
Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday. Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious...

2h ago

Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer
Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer

On the day after Umar Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, his lawyer and the president of the Toronto Police Association are reflecting on what...

46m ago

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

8h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure
Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of "adverse comments" made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the...

breaking

3h ago

Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested
Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday. Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious...

2h ago

Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer
Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer

On the day after Umar Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, his lawyer and the president of the Toronto Police Association are reflecting on what...

46m ago

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

8h ago

3:01
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites

Management of a local cemetery say they need to enforce bylaws, a move family members say is cruel and insensitive. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

1:46
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom

The cherry blossoms in Toronto's High Park are expected to enter Stage 6 on Monday, known as peak bloom. Breakfast Television's Frank Ferragine was at the park to share details on your short- and long-term forecast.

10h ago

4:31
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer

Umar Zameer is a free man after he was acquitted of a first degree murder charge in the 2021 death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup. Erica Natividad is following the story and has reaction from Northrup's family who say they are disappointed
3:03
The ups and downs of spring continue
The ups and downs of spring continue

Double-digit temperatures will be accompanied by mixes of sun, cloud, rain and winds in the GTA in the upcoming week.
More Videos