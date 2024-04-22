Prosecutors cancel warrant for lawmaker on primary eve, saying protective order hadn’t been in place

By The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 5:55 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 5:56 pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A warrant for charges that a Democratic state representative from Philadelphia violated a protective order was withdrawn Monday — a day before he faces a contested primary — because police and prosecutors said they determined no such active protective order had been in place.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said a detective had sought the warrant against Rep. Kevin Boyle with information that was not false or fake but had “a piece missing.”

“I did not want to let this day go by having been able to confirm this morning that the protection order was no longer in effect as of the dates in question. I didn’t want this date to go by without correcting that fact,” Krasner said.

A phone message seeking comment was left for an attorney who a former Boyle defense attorney indicated currently represents Boyle. Boyle did not respond to a text seeking comment.

Krasner said he had information regarding the mistake he was not able or willing to disclose. He said he plans to assess in the near future whether “there might be next steps.”

Boyle was stripped of a committee chairmanship and Capitol access privileges in February after a videotaped episode at a Montgomery County bar where he appeared intoxicated.

In response to Boyle voting remotely last week amid reports about the now-canceled warrant, Pennsylvania House Democratic leaders proposed a process to determine whether state representatives are “incapacitated” and should be sanctioned or expelled.

The resolution would establish a new group consisting of five House leaders to determine if a representative is impaired physically or mentally so that they are unable to perform their duties.

Boyle was charged three years ago with harassment and violation of a protection from abuse order after showing up at his wife’s house, charges that were subsequently dropped. His attorney at the time described it as a “domestic issue” that did not involve allegations of violence. Boyle later said he was treated at a mental health facility.

Boyle, the brother of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia, faces a primary opponent on Tuesday in a run for an eighth term.

Kevin Boyle and fellow House Democrats hold a precarious majority in the 203-member House, currently with a 102 members. A special election next week for the one vacant seat in a Republican-leaning district will also be held with the primary on Tuesday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure
Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of "adverse comments" made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the...

breaking

1h ago

Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested
Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday. Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious...

1h ago

Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer
Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer

On the day after Umar Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, his lawyer and the president of the Toronto Police Association are reflecting on what...

1h ago

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

6h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure
Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of "adverse comments" made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the...

breaking

1h ago

Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested
Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday. Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious...

1h ago

Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer
Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer

On the day after Umar Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, his lawyer and the president of the Toronto Police Association are reflecting on what...

1h ago

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

7h ago

3:01
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites

Management of a local cemetery say they need to enforce bylaws, a move family members say is cruel and insensitive. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

1:46
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom

The cherry blossoms in Toronto's High Park are expected to enter Stage 6 on Monday, known as peak bloom. Breakfast Television's Frank Ferragine was at the park to share details on your short- and long-term forecast.

9h ago

4:31
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer

Umar Zameer is a free man after he was acquitted of a first degree murder charge in the 2021 death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup. Erica Natividad is following the story and has reaction from Northrup's family who say they are disappointed

23h ago

3:03
The ups and downs of spring continue
The ups and downs of spring continue

Double-digit temperatures will be accompanied by mixes of sun, cloud, rain and winds in the GTA in the upcoming week.
More Videos