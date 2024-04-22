SIU investigating after man seriously injured during Mississauga arrest

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries during an arrest in Mississauga.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Peel Regional Police received a 911 call about a man’s behaviour near the intersection of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Derry Road.

“Officers located the man and during the interaction, an officer discharged his conducted energy weapon,” the SIU said.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police initially said they were called to the area just after 3 a.m. for an investigation but didn’t provide further details.

It is not clear what the man was doing in the area, but at the time police said there were no public safety concerns.

Derry Road was closed between Millcreek Drive and Montevideo Road due to the investigation.