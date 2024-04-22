The fatal shooting of an Ohio officer during a training exercise being probed as a possible homicide

By The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 1:32 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 1:42 pm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fatal shooting of an Ohio officer during a training exercise at a state corrections department facility earlier this month is being investigated as a possible reckless homicide, according to a published report.

The Columbus Dispatch said the information is included in a heavily redacted 18-page report it received from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which investigates incidents on state property. The report said officials are investigating a state employee, but that person’s name was redacted.

No charges have been filed in the matter so far.

The April 9 shooting at the Correctional Training Academy in Pickaway County killed 43-year-old Ohio Corrections Lt. Rodney Osborne, who was shot once in the center of his upper chest, according to the newspaper. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

State Corrections Director Annette Chambers-Smith has said the shooting “appears to be a tragic accident.”

Osborne worked on special operations teams with the department and served at the state prison in Lucasville.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today
High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today

Peak cherry blossom bloom has started in High Park. According to High Park's nature centre, the cherry blossoms are now in Stage 5 of the bloom development process. "We can clearly see the fluffy...

4h ago

Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues
Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues

Twenty-three percent of Canadian women suffer from postpartum depression (PPD) according to the government of Canada's 2018-2019 survey. A far greater number, up to 80 per cent of women, experience...

51m ago

GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions
GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions

GO Transit staff are set to rollout their changes to many of the agency's bus schedules as of April 27, 2024.

3h ago

Top Stories

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today
High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today

Peak cherry blossom bloom has started in High Park. According to High Park's nature centre, the cherry blossoms are now in Stage 5 of the bloom development process. "We can clearly see the fluffy...

4h ago

Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues
Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues

Twenty-three percent of Canadian women suffer from postpartum depression (PPD) according to the government of Canada's 2018-2019 survey. A far greater number, up to 80 per cent of women, experience...

51m ago

GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions
GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions

GO Transit staff are set to rollout their changes to many of the agency's bus schedules as of April 27, 2024.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom

The cherry blossoms in Toronto's High Park are expected to enter Stage 6 on Monday, known as peak bloom. Breakfast Television's Frank Ferragine was at the park to share details on your short- and long-term forecast.

4h ago

4:31
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer

Umar Zameer is a free man after he was acquitted of a first degree murder charge in the 2021 death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup. Erica Natividad is following the story and has reaction from Northrup's family who say they are disappointed

19h ago

3:03
The ups and downs of spring continue
The ups and downs of spring continue

Double-digit temperatures will be accompanied by mixes of sun, cloud, rain and winds in the GTA in the upcoming week.

19h ago

2:39
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute

As a possible strike by TTC electrical workers looms, Caryn Ceolin with the potential impact on your Monday morning commute.

20h ago

2:33
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021

Umar Zameer and his family members burst into tears after a jury acquitted him of all charges in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup almost three years ago. Caryn Ceolin with the reaction outside the courtroom.

More Videos