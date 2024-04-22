Traffic resumes near Copenhagen’s Old Stock Exchange after a fire ruined the 400-year-old landmark

Ornaments from the Stock Exchange, which have been successfully salvaged from the burned building, lie on the ground in Copenhagen, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Emil Nicolai Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 6:54 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 6:56 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Traffic began to flow Monday near Copenhagen’s historic Old Stock Exchange which was half-destroyed by fire last week.

A busy bridge reopened and police were allowed to enter the ruins. Firefighters scaled down their presence, with some remaining there protectively in case small pockets of fire reignite or walls tumble.

Though some streets near the 400-year-old landmark were still blocked for traffic, drivers were able to reach the city’s center via Knippel Bridge for the first time since the fire.

”Now we are at a stage where the police can come in and inspect some things,” said Jakob Vedsted Andersen, head of the Greater Copenhagen Fire Department, adding that police quickly checked out wreckage after firefighters stabilized it.

The cause of the fire was still unknown, Vedsted Andersen said.

Tuesday’s blaze destroyed more than half the building that was under renovation, toppling the green copper roof and the iconic dragon-tail spire. The most valuable paintings and items inside had been saved from the flames, and no one was injured.

Many people came to see the ruins over the weekend.

On Thursday, a large section of the outer wall of the building collapsed inwards. The following day, firefighters used giant shears on a crane to cut away dangling scaffolding but suffered a setback after a crane’s shear attachment, used to cut through debris, fell into the ruins. It was later recovered.

The blaze is believed to have started on the roof of the building, which had been wrapped up in scaffolding.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce which owns the building, dating back to 1615, and was headquartered there, has vowed repeatedly to rebuild the Old Stock Exchange. No decision has yet been made about who will finance the reconstruction, a project that would cost millions, if not billions of kroner (dollars) and take years.

The exchange sits on the waterfront next to the Danish parliament. It is considered a leading example of the Dutch Renaissance architectural style in Denmark. The Chamber of Commerce moved into the building after Copenhagen’s stock exchange left in 1974.

The Associated Press


Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal
Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal

A tentative deal has been reached between the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and its electrical and trades workers, averting a strike that was set to begin on Monday. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

1h ago

Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones
Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones

Two men are facing charges in a fraud investigation after the pair allegedly sold fake Apple iPhones on Facebook Marketplace and, in some cases, assaulted and robbed their victims, Toronto police said. An...

43m ago

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

7h ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 boarded an eastbound train...

1h ago

4:31
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer

Umar Zameer is a free man after he was acquitted of a first degree murder charge in the 2021 death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup. Erica Natividad is following the story and has reaction from Northrup's family who say they are disappointed

11h ago

3:03
The ups and downs of spring continue
The ups and downs of spring continue

Double-digit temperatures will be accompanied by mixes of sun, cloud, rain and winds in the GTA in the upcoming week.

12h ago

2:39
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute

As a possible strike by TTC electrical workers looms, Caryn Ceolin with the potential impact on your Monday morning commute.

12h ago

2:33
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021

Umar Zameer and his family members burst into tears after a jury acquitted him of all charges in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup almost three years ago. Caryn Ceolin with the reaction outside the courtroom.

16h ago

2:29
Ups and downs with the weather
Ups and downs with the weather

Sun, rain, cooler temperatures and double digits are all in the forecast in the GTA for the next week, with highs of 14 and lows of one.
