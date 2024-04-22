Wrong body returned from Cuba to Quebec family after father dies on vacation

Faraj Allah Jarjour (second right), his wife and children are shown in a handout photo. A Montreal-area woman is asking Canadian authorities to help locate her father's body in Cuba after a devastating mix-up that saw her family receive a stranger's remains instead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Miriam Jarjour **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Posted April 22, 2024 1:37 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 1:42 pm.

MONTREAL — A Montreal-area woman is asking Canadian authorities to help locate her father’s body in Cuba after a devastating mix-up that saw her family receive a stranger’s remains instead.

Miriam Jarjour says she was swimming with her 68-year-old father in the ocean near Varadero on March 22 when he suddenly had a heart attack and died. 

She says she followed the directions given to her by the Canadian consulate, and paid $10,000 to have the body returned home to the family in Laval, Que.

However, the casket that arrived late last week contained the body of a Russian man who was at least 20 years younger than Faraj Allah Jarjour and, unlike him, had a full head of hair and tattoos.

Jarjour says the stranger’s body has been sent to his country, but she and her family are no closer to knowing where her father is.

Global Affairs Canada says consular officials are working with Cuban authorities and the family to resolve the issue, but Jarjour says she doesn’t feel she is getting the answers she needs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2024.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today
High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today

Peak cherry blossom bloom has started in High Park. According to High Park's nature centre, the cherry blossoms are now in Stage 5 of the bloom development process. "We can clearly see the fluffy...

4h ago

Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues
Toronto's CAMH develops natural dietary supplement to combat postpartum blues

Twenty-three percent of Canadian women suffer from postpartum depression (PPD) according to the government of Canada's 2018-2019 survey. A far greater number, up to 80 per cent of women, experience...

51m ago

GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions
GO Transit set to change most bus schedules, several routes to see reductions

GO Transit staff are set to rollout their changes to many of the agency's bus schedules as of April 27, 2024.

3h ago

