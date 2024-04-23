AtkinsRéalis wins contract as part of consortium building new Île d’Orléans bridge

MONTREAL — AtkinsRéalis says it has won a contract as part of the project to build the new Île d’Orléans bridge in Quebec.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

As part of a consortium, the company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin will oversee the design of roads, interchanges, approach spans, landscaping and related works.

The new crossing of the St. Lawrence River will be a 2.1-kilometre cable-stayed bridge.

It will be located just west of the existing bridge connecting Quebec City to Île d’Orléans.

The project also includes a new interchange on the north shore and road reconstruction work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATRL)

The Canadian Press