Britain’s Kensington Palace releases image of Prince Louis to mark his 6th birthday

Undated handout photo issued on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, taken by his mother Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, earlier this week in Windsor, to mark his 6th birthday. Kensington Palace released the photograph of Prince Louis to celebrate his 6th birthday, the first image by the Princess of Wales it has distributed since news organizations, including The Associated Press, withdrew a photo edited by Kate over concerns about digital manipulation. (The Prince and Princess of Wales, Kensington Palace via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 23, 2024 12:15 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 12:29 pm.

Kensington Palace has released a photograph of Prince Louis to celebrate his 6th birthday, the first image by the Princess of Wales it has distributed since news organizations, including The Associated Press, withdrew a photo edited by Kate over concerns about digital manipulation.

The photo published on Tuesday was taken by the princess in the last few days, the palace said in a statement. British media reported that the image, which showed the beaming prince in a plaid shirt, had not been edited.

The princess is currently being treated for an undisclosed type of cancer.

Louis, born April 23, 2018, is her youngest child with Prince William, the heir to the throne.

The photo is the first image released by the palace since March, when Kate apologized for the “confusion” caused by her altering of a family photo.

That picture of Kate and her children was intended to calm speculation about the princess’ health after she retreated from public duties following abdominal surgery. But it had the opposite effect, with the online rumor mill going into overdrive after news organizations decided to retract it. Kate later announced that she was being treated for cancer.

Top Stories

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

updated

2h ago

'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke
'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an...

4h ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

56m ago

Motion to allow keffiyehs in Ontario legislature fails for a 2nd time
Motion to allow keffiyehs in Ontario legislature fails for a 2nd time

A few Ontario government members have voted again today to uphold a ban on keffiyehs in the legislature, prompting some people watching question period from the public galleries to put on the scarves. Legislative...

1h ago

