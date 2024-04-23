3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids

Three brothers are facing multiple charges after officers executed search warrants in Newmarket and Richmond Hill, seizing what police described as “a large arsenal” of firearms as well as quantities of illegal drugs including cocaine and fentanyl.

The investigation began on Friday, April 19, 2024, when York Regional Police officers conducted a traffic stop in Newmarket for a suspected impaired driver.

“The driver was arrested for Impaired Operation by Drug and Possession of a Controlled Substance after a small amount of what is believed to be cocaine was located,” a police release reveals.

After further investigation police secured search warrants for two addresses.

During the subsequent raids, police allegedly seized 12 long guns, four handguns and two extended magazines as well as a variety of drugs with an estimated street value of $60,000.

Marcus Borowski, 25, of Newmarket is facing the majority of charges including impaired operation by drug, possession of firearms and a variety of drug possession and trafficking offences.

His brothers, Matthew Borowski, 23, and Joshua Borowski, 27, both of Richmond Hill each face charges of careless storage of a firearm and other weapons and prohibitive device charges.