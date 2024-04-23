3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids

items seized
Items York Regional Police say were seized during raids. (Handout/York Regional Police)

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 23, 2024 12:02 pm.

Three brothers are facing multiple charges after officers executed search warrants in Newmarket and Richmond Hill, seizing what police described as “a large arsenal” of firearms as well as quantities of illegal drugs including cocaine and fentanyl.

The investigation began on Friday, April 19, 2024, when York Regional Police officers conducted a traffic stop in Newmarket for a suspected impaired driver.

“The driver was arrested for Impaired Operation by Drug and Possession of a Controlled Substance after a small amount of what is believed to be cocaine was located,” a police release reveals.

After further investigation police secured search warrants for two addresses.

During the subsequent raids, police allegedly seized 12 long guns, four handguns and two extended magazines as well as a variety of drugs with an estimated street value of $60,000.

Marcus Borowski, 25, of Newmarket is facing the majority of charges including impaired operation by drug, possession of firearms and a variety of drug possession and trafficking offences.

His brothers, Matthew Borowski, 23, and Joshua Borowski, 27, both of Richmond Hill each face charges of careless storage of a firearm and other weapons and prohibitive device charges.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

updated

41m ago

'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke
'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an...

2h ago

20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving
20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving

A 20-year-old faces several charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) caught the driver going 200 km/h on Highway 401 in Mississauga last month. OPP Highway Safety Division shared dashcam video...

3h ago

Group cautions High Park goers to keep an eye out for at-risk baby turtles
Group cautions High Park goers to keep an eye out for at-risk baby turtles

As thousands of visitors flood High Park to see the cherry blossoms, they may need to watch for turtle nests. The High Park Turtle Protectors are warning cherry blossom viewers to look up at the trees...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

updated

41m ago

'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke
'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an...

2h ago

20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving
20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving

A 20-year-old faces several charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) caught the driver going 200 km/h on Highway 401 in Mississauga last month. OPP Highway Safety Division shared dashcam video...

3h ago

Group cautions High Park goers to keep an eye out for at-risk baby turtles
Group cautions High Park goers to keep an eye out for at-risk baby turtles

As thousands of visitors flood High Park to see the cherry blossoms, they may need to watch for turtle nests. The High Park Turtle Protectors are warning cherry blossom viewers to look up at the trees...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
April to be in top 10 wettest on record
April to be in top 10 wettest on record

This April is set to enter the top 10 wettest on record with showers expected Tuesday and this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

18h ago

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

18h ago

2:40
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case

Opposition leaders are calling on Premier Doug Ford to apologize for comments he made in 2021 when Umar Zameer was freed on bail. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier's public outcry is being called inappropriate.

18h ago

13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

More Videos