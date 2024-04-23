Dominica joins other Caribbean islands in striking down laws prohibiting gay sex

By The Associated Press

Posted April 23, 2024 7:50 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 7:56 pm.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A top court in the eastern Caribbean island of Dominica has struck down colonial-era laws criminalizing gay sex.

It’s the latest nation to repeal such laws in the socially conservative region, joining Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Monday’s ruling comes nearly five years after a man whose identity was withheld for his safety challenged Dominica’s laws in 2019, saying they violated his constitutional rights. While the laws stemmed from the British colonial period, they were strengthened in 1998, with punishment of up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

The man said the laws caused him to “live with great condemnation and fear not only for himself but others who are a part of the LGBT community in Dominica,” according to Human Dignity Trust, a London-based nonprofit.

“There are now only five countries in the Americas where laws that have been in place since colonial times and that criminalize LGBT people continue to dwell on the statute books,” said Téa Braun, the nonprofit’s chief executive.

Courts in Jamaica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have upheld such laws in recent years, with the rulings under appeal.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal
Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal

Umar Zameer spent nearly three years waiting for a call that the charges against him in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup would be dropped, slowly losing hope that day would come. But on Sunday,...

55m ago

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

7h ago

Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election
Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election

The Liberal government is promoting measures in the federal budget aimed at young people as a matter of generational fairness, but the governing party also has a vested political interest in reaching out...

2h ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

8h ago

Top Stories

Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal
Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal

Umar Zameer spent nearly three years waiting for a call that the charges against him in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup would be dropped, slowly losing hope that day would come. But on Sunday,...

55m ago

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

7h ago

Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election
Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election

The Liberal government is promoting measures in the federal budget aimed at young people as a matter of generational fairness, but the governing party also has a vested political interest in reaching out...

2h ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

7:47
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer

In a one-on-one interview, Umar Zameer and his wife speak to Faiza Amin about the last three years awaiting trial and how life has been since the not guilty verdict.

52m ago

2:34
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police are issuing rewards up to $1 million for information that could lead up to the arrests of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Shauna Hunt reports from the police headquarters.

8h ago

3:01
A 15-year-old boy continues fighting for his life after a 'train surfing' stunt turns tragic
A 15-year-old boy continues fighting for his life after a 'train surfing' stunt turns tragic

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was critically injured while riding on the roof of a GO train. Shauna Hunt with the steps Metrolinx has taken to help prevent this risky behaviour.
2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos