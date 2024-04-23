Douglas DC-4 plane crashes into river outside Fairbanks, Alaska; not clear how many people on board

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A Douglas DC-4 airplane crashed into the Tanana River near Fairbanks on Tuesday, Alaska State Troopers said.

It was not immediately known how many people were on board. The website www.airlines.net said standard passenger seating for a DC-4 was 44 during its heyday, but most have been converted to freighters.

Troopers said in a statement that people should avoid the area of the crash.

John Dougherty, a troopers spokesperson, did not answer questions and instead referred a reporter to the brief statement.

There was no immediate response to messages left with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Associated Press