20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving

A 20-year-old faces several charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) caught the driver going 200 km/h on Highway 401 in Mississauga last month.

OPP Highway Safety Division shared dashcam video footage on X, formerly known as Twitter, dated March 26, 2024, just before 2 a.m. on Hwy. 401 near Erin Mills.

The video shows a Mississauga OPP officer speeding up to pull the driver over on the highway.

Police said a 20-year-old from Markham is facing several charges, including stunt driving, impaired driving and dangerous driving.