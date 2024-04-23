Former MIT researcher who killed Yale graduate student sentenced to 35 years in prison

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, a memorial for Yale School of the Environment student Kevin Jiang near the scene of his shooting at the corner of Nicoll and Lawrence Street in New Haven, Conn. Qinxuan Pan, a former researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is being sentenced Tuesday, April 23, 2024, to 35 years in prison for killing Yale grad student Kevin Jiang in New Haven in 2021. (Arnold Gold/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP) New Haven Register

By The Associated Press

Posted April 23, 2024 3:29 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 3:42 pm.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A former researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in prison for the killing of a Yale University graduate student found shot outside his car on a Connecticut street.

Qinxuan Pan, 33, who pleaded guilty to murder in February, apologized during a hearing in a New Haven courtroom packed with family and friends of the victim, Kevin Jiang.

“I feel sorry for what my actions caused and for everyone affected,” Pan said. “I fully accept my penalties.”

Jiang, 26, a U.S. Army veteran who grew up in Chicago and a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment, had just left his fiancée’s apartment in New Haven on the evening of Feb. 6, 2021, when he was shot multiple times by Pan, according to police and prosecutors. The couple had just gotten engaged days earlier.

Several of Jiang’s relatives and friends spoke in court before the judge handed down the sentence, which Pan agreed to as part of his plea bargain.

“My son was a remarkable young man who cherished life and held deep (belief) in God. He had a bright future ahead — one that promised to spread God’s love far and wide,” said Jiang’s father, Mingchen Jiang.

A motive for the killing was never made entirely clear. Investigators said they discovered that Pan and Jiang’s fiancée were connected on social media and had met while at MIT, where both had graduated from and where Pan was working as a researcher at the time of the shooting.

According to the documents, Jiang’s fiancée told authorities she and Pan “never had a romantic or sexual relationship, they were just friends, but she did get a feeling that he was interested in her during that time.”

After the shooting, Pan fled the scene and eluded police for three months before being apprehended in Alabama, where officials said he was caught living under a fake name with $19,000 in cash, a passport and several cellphones.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

2h ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

4h ago

Major construction, lane closures return to Hwy. 401 on Wednesday
Major construction, lane closures return to Hwy. 401 on Wednesday

Drivers who use Highway 401 to cross the City of Toronto will need to prepare for a much slower commute. Ontario's Ministry of Transportation (MTO) confirmed to 680 NewsRadio Toronto that long-term...

35m ago

Male allegedly attacked with bear spray in suspected hate-motivated incident in Oshawa
Male allegedly attacked with bear spray in suspected hate-motivated incident in Oshawa

Police are searching for a suspect after a male was allegedly sprayed with bear spray in a suspected hate-motivated incident in Oshawa. Officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to area...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

2h ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

4h ago

Major construction, lane closures return to Hwy. 401 on Wednesday
Major construction, lane closures return to Hwy. 401 on Wednesday

Drivers who use Highway 401 to cross the City of Toronto will need to prepare for a much slower commute. Ontario's Ministry of Transportation (MTO) confirmed to 680 NewsRadio Toronto that long-term...

35m ago

Male allegedly attacked with bear spray in suspected hate-motivated incident in Oshawa
Male allegedly attacked with bear spray in suspected hate-motivated incident in Oshawa

Police are searching for a suspect after a male was allegedly sprayed with bear spray in a suspected hate-motivated incident in Oshawa. Officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to area...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police are issuing rewards up to $1 million for information that could lead up to the arrests of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Shauna Hunt reports from the police headquarters.

3h ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

22h ago

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

22h ago

2:40
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case

Opposition leaders are calling on Premier Doug Ford to apologize for comments he made in 2021 when Umar Zameer was freed on bail. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier's public outcry is being called inappropriate.

23h ago

13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

More Videos