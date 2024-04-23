George Santos ends comeback bid for Congress after raising no money

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., departs Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 11, 2023. On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the former U.S. representative said he's dropping his longshot bid to return to Congress, months after he was expelled from the House while facing a slew of federal fraud charges. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Anthony Izaguirre, The Associated Press

Posted April 23, 2024 6:15 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 6:27 pm.

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos on Tuesday said he is dropping his longshot bid to return to Congress, months after he was expelled from the House while facing a slew of federal fraud charges.

Santos, who was running as an independent candidate for the 1st Congressional District in New York, said he was withdrawing from the race in a post on the social media platform X.

The announcement came after the disgraced former congressman’s campaign committee reported no fundraising or expenditures in March, raising speculation that his campaign had failed to get off the ground.

Santos last month launched a campaign to challenge Republican Rep. Nick LaLota in the GOP primary for the eastern Long Island congressional district, which is a different district than the one he previously represented. Weeks later, Santos said he was leaving the Republican Party and would instead run for the seat as an independent.

“Although Nick and I don’t have the same voting record and I remain critical of his abysmal record, I don’t want to split the ticket and be responsible for handing the house to Dems,” Santos wrote on X, adding, “Staying in this race all but guarantees a victory for the Dems in the race.”

Santos was expelled from the House in December following a damaging ethics committee report that determined there was “overwhelming evidence” of lawbreaking and that he “cannot be trusted.” He was just the sixth member expelled by colleagues in the chamber’s history.

The former congressman has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that include deceiving Congress about his wealth, stealing from his campaign and obtaining unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve. He has a trial tentatively scheduled for later this year.

In his post on X, Santos did not rule out seeking office in the future.

“It’s only goodbye for now,” he wrote, “I’ll be back.”

Anthony Izaguirre, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal
Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal

Umar Zameer spent nearly three years waiting for a call that the charges against him in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup would be dropped, slowly losing hope that day would come. But on Sunday,...

3h ago

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

5h ago

Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election
Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election

The Liberal government is promoting measures in the federal budget aimed at young people as a matter of generational fairness, but the governing party also has a vested political interest in reaching out...

1h ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

7h ago

Top Stories

Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal
Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal

Umar Zameer spent nearly three years waiting for a call that the charges against him in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup would be dropped, slowly losing hope that day would come. But on Sunday,...

3h ago

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

5h ago

Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election
Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election

The Liberal government is promoting measures in the federal budget aimed at young people as a matter of generational fairness, but the governing party also has a vested political interest in reaching out...

1h ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police are issuing rewards up to $1 million for information that could lead up to the arrests of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Shauna Hunt reports from the police headquarters.

6h ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

2:40
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case

Opposition leaders are calling on Premier Doug Ford to apologize for comments he made in 2021 when Umar Zameer was freed on bail. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier's public outcry is being called inappropriate.
13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

More Videos