Google fires more workers who protested its deal with Israel

A person rides past the Google sign outside the Google offices in Sunnyvale, Calif., on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Google has fired 28 employees who were involved in protests over the tech company’s cloud computing contract with the Israeli government. The workers held sit-ins at the company’s offices in California and New York over Google’s $1.2 billion contract to provide custom tools for Israeli’s military. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

By Kelvin Chan And Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Posted April 23, 2024 10:12 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 10:26 am.

Google fired at least 20 more workers in the aftermath of protests over technology the company is supplying the Israeli government amid the Gaza war, bringing the total number of terminated staff to more than 50, a group representing the workers said.

It’s the latest sign of internal turmoil at the tech giant centered on “Project Nimbus,” a $1.2 billion contract signed in 2021 for Google and Amazon to provide the Israeli government with cloud computing and artificial intelligence services.

Workers held sit-in protests last week at Google offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California. The company responded by calling the police, who made arrests.

The group organizing the protests, No Tech For Apartheid, said the company fired 30 workers last week — higher than the initial 28 they had announced.

Then, on Tuesday night, Google fired “over 20” more staffers, “including non-participating bystanders during last week’s protests,” said Jane Chung, a spokeswoman for No Tech For Apartheid, without providing a more specific number.

“Google’s aims are clear: the corporation is attempting to quash dissent, silence its workers, and reassert its power over them,” Chung said in a press release. “In its attempts to do so, Google has decided to unceremoniously, and without due process, upend the livelihoods of over 50 of its own workers.”

Google said it fired the additional workers after its investigation gathered details from coworkers who were “physically disrupted” and it identified employees who used masks and didn’t carry their staff badges to hide their identities. It didn’t specify how many were fired.

The company disputed the group’s claims, saying that it carefully confirmed that “every single one of those whose employment was terminated was personally and definitively involved in disruptive activity inside our buildings.”

The Mountain View, California, company had previously signaled that more people could be fired, with CEO Sundar Pichai indicati ng in a blog post that employees would be on a short leash as the company intensifies its efforts to improve its AI technology.

Kelvin Chan And Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke
'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an...

1h ago

20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving
20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving

A 20-year-old faces several charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) caught the driver going 200 km/h on Highway 401 in Mississauga last month. OPP Highway Safety Division shared dashcam video...

2h ago

Group cautions High Park goers to keep an eye out for at-risk baby turtles
Group cautions High Park goers to keep an eye out for at-risk baby turtles

As thousands of visitors flood High Park to see the cherry blossoms, they may need to watch for turtle nests. The High Park Turtle Protectors are warning cherry blossom viewers to look up at the trees...

2h ago

Personal support worker accused of assaulting youth patient: police
Personal support worker accused of assaulting youth patient: police

A personal support worker is facing charges after a youth was allegedly assaulted while in their care in Oakville. Halton Regional Police Service began their investigation earlier in April after the...

47m ago

'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke
'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an...

1h ago

20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving
20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving

A 20-year-old faces several charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) caught the driver going 200 km/h on Highway 401 in Mississauga last month. OPP Highway Safety Division shared dashcam video...

2h ago

Group cautions High Park goers to keep an eye out for at-risk baby turtles
Group cautions High Park goers to keep an eye out for at-risk baby turtles

As thousands of visitors flood High Park to see the cherry blossoms, they may need to watch for turtle nests. The High Park Turtle Protectors are warning cherry blossom viewers to look up at the trees...

2h ago

Personal support worker accused of assaulting youth patient: police
Personal support worker accused of assaulting youth patient: police

A personal support worker is facing charges after a youth was allegedly assaulted while in their care in Oakville. Halton Regional Police Service began their investigation earlier in April after the...

47m ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

16h ago

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

16h ago

2:40
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case

Opposition leaders are calling on Premier Doug Ford to apologize for comments he made in 2021 when Umar Zameer was freed on bail. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier's public outcry is being called inappropriate.

16h ago

13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

22h ago

3:01
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites

Management of a local cemetery say they need to enforce bylaws, a move family members say is cruel and insensitive. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

