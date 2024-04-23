In the news today: Tourism operators face heavy debt loads

Canadian tourism operators says the tourism sector hasn't returned to what it was pre-COVID. Unofficially named "The First Sidewalk" a 700-foot walking trail system to promote eco-tourism is shown in Bella Bella, B.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 23, 2024 4:15 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 4:26 am.

Tourism operators face heavy debt, even as business roars back

Canadian tourism operators says the tourism sector hasn’t returned to what it was pre-COVID.

Many businesses report carrying a heavy debt load, with Vancouver-based ecotourism company Maple Leaf Adventures saying it’s carrying it’s heaviest debt load in 38 years.

Co-owner Maureen Gordon says while she and her competitors are recovering, higher interest rates are putting a damper on the post-COVID rebound.

Tourism Industry Association of Canada C-E-O Beth Potter says while the sector brought in 109-billion dollars in revenue last year, the federal government must help out by bringing in a new low interest loan program.

Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada has said tourism operators have been affected by the warmest winter on record, but will be helped by the federal carbon rebate.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Trudeau to make announcement in Saskatoon today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatoon today, where he will make an announcement highlighting measures focused on youth, education, and health that were contained in last week’s budget.

Joining Trudeau at the announcement in Saskatchewan’s largest city are minister for northern affairs Dan Vandal and Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien.

Trudeau has faced conflict with the Saskatchewan Party government, whose leader, Premier Scott Moe, has been a vocal and long-standing opponent of the federal carbon levy.

Moe is one of several premiers who have asked Trudeau to host a meeting to discuss alternatives to the consumer carbon price.

— 

‘Perfect storm’: Quebec farmer protests continue

Quebec farmers are continuing a series of protests that have brought slow rolling tractors to communities across the province’s agricultural regions.

The president of Quebec’s farmers union Martin Caron says producers are struggling with higher interest rates, growing paperwork and fees on plastic products, like containers of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides.

His organization is asking the current Coalition Avenir Quebec government to ensure farmers can get loans with interest rates of three per cent.

A spokesperson for Quebec’s agriculture minister says farmers can get emergency financial aid through a new program and that the government is consulting with the farmers union about reducing paperwork. 

 —

Study shows caribou growth at wolves’ expense

New research suggests western Canada’s caribou population is growing.

But the same study also shows the biggest reason for the rebound is the slaughter of hundreds of wolves, a policy which will likely need to continue.

Thirty-four researchers compared notes on herds in Alberta and British Columbia based on a study in Ecological Applications and found between 1991 and 2023, the caribou population dropped by half.

However, over the last few years the numbers have begun to slowly rise, as it’s estimated there are now more than 1500 caribou than there were had not restoration effort been made.

Second World War hangar in Edmonton burns in fire

An aircraft hangar built during the Second World War at Edmonton’s former municipal airport has been destroyed by fire.

A spokesman for the City of Edmonton says in an email firefighters were called to Hangar 11 just before 7 p.m. Monday.

The city’s email says 11 fire crews were dispatched to the scene to deal with the heavy smoke and flames and the wooden building later collapsed.

How a Newfoundland town shaped creepy ‘King Tide’

A new movie shot in Newfoundland showcases a community heavily reliant on a magical child.

“The King Tide” is about an isolated villagers having their lives forever changed after a mysterious infant washes up on their shores, the sole survivor of a devastating boat wreck.

They name the baby Isla, raise and learn she has healing powers promising immunity from injury and illness.

As the years pass, they become reliant on Isla’s abilities, but when her powers start to fade, a panic sets in as the community begins to fracture.

The movie was shot by Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes in Keels, Newfoundland, a former bustling fishing community which he says he’s been looking to film in for years, but couldn’t until recently due to the cost.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Maple Leafs win 3-2 against Boston Bruins in Game 2 of playoff series
Maple Leafs win 3-2 against Boston Bruins in Game 2 of playoff series

Auston Matthews scored the winner in the third period and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday to even their first-round playoff series 1-1. The star centre...

6h ago

Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure
Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of "adverse comments" made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the...

10h ago

Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested
Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday. Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious...

10h ago

Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer
Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer

On the day after Umar Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, his lawyer and the president of the Toronto Police Association are reflecting on what...

5h ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

10h ago

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

10h ago

2:40
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case

Opposition leaders are calling on Premier Doug Ford to apologize for comments he made in 2021 when Umar Zameer was freed on bail. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier's public outcry is being called inappropriate.

10h ago

13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

16h ago

3:01
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites

Management of a local cemetery say they need to enforce bylaws, a move family members say is cruel and insensitive. Pat Taney reports.

16h ago

